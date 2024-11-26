Sony PlayStation veteran Shuhei Yoshida is leaving the company after 31 years Yoshida joined Sony back in 1993 when the original PlayStation was still being developed.

In January 2025, Shuhei Yoshida will be leaving Sony after spending 31 years with the company. Yoshida started out speaking with developers and publishers to convince them to make games for the original PlayStation but he would rise to being the president of PlayStation Studios during the PS3 and PS4 eras.

On November 26, 2024, Sony released a podcast where Sid Shuman, Senior Director, Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications, and Shuhei Yoshida, the previous President of PlayStation Studios and now Head of Indies Initiative at PlayStation talked at length about the company. In this podcast, Shuhei Yoshida announced he would be leaving Sony on January 15, 2025 after 31 years with PlayStation.

“I’ve been with PlayStation from the beginning, and this is my 31st year with PlayStation. And when I hit 30 years, I was thinking, hmm, it may be about time for me to move on,” Yoshida said. “You know, the company’s been doing great. I love PS5, I love the games that are coming out on this platform. And we have new generations of management who I respect and admire. And I’m so excited for the future of PlayStation.”

Yoshida arrived at Sony back in 1993 where he joined Ken Kutanagi’s team that was developing PlayStation. Yoshida’s assignment was to “talk to publishers and developers in Japan” about making games for PlayStation, which was digging into 3D graphics, CD-ROMS, and other groundbreaking technology at the time.

From working on the original PlayStation to becoming president of PlayStation Studios, it's hard to undersell the impact Shuhei Yoshida has had on the iconic brand. It'll no doubt be exciting to see what he does next.