Fortnite teases Godzilla and Baymax for its next season
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 kicks off December 1.
As Fortnite’s current season draws to a close, Epic Games is teasing what’s next. In addition to a new season, Fortnite will be kicking off a brand-new chapter with its next major update. Chapter 6 Season 1 begins on December 1, 2024, and will include collaborations with Godzilla and Big Hero 6.
Epic Games teased Chapter 6 with new key art. Subtitled “Hunters,” the artwork for C6S1 shows off its Japanese influence with characters inspired by Ninjas and Oni. Of course, it wouldn’t be a new Fortnite season without a collaboration with a major IP, and this season will bring Godzilla and Big Hero 6’s Baymax to the game. It’s unclear what the extent of these collaborations will be.
December is shaping up to be a huge month for Fortnite. Not only will it mark the beginning of Chapter 6, but it will also reintroduce Fortnite OG as a permanent mode on December 6.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Fortnite teases Godzilla and Baymax for its next season