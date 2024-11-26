Fortnite teases Godzilla and Baymax for its next season Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 kicks off December 1.

As Fortnite’s current season draws to a close, Epic Games is teasing what’s next. In addition to a new season, Fortnite will be kicking off a brand-new chapter with its next major update. Chapter 6 Season 1 begins on December 1, 2024, and will include collaborations with Godzilla and Big Hero 6.

Epic Games teased Chapter 6 with new key art. Subtitled “Hunters,” the artwork for C6S1 shows off its Japanese influence with characters inspired by Ninjas and Oni. Of course, it wouldn’t be a new Fortnite season without a collaboration with a major IP, and this season will bring Godzilla and Big Hero 6’s Baymax to the game. It’s unclear what the extent of these collaborations will be.



Source: Epic Games

December is shaping up to be a huge month for Fortnite. Not only will it mark the beginning of Chapter 6, but it will also reintroduce Fortnite OG as a permanent mode on December 6.