Fortnite teases Godzilla and Baymax for its next season

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 kicks off December 1.
Donovan Erskine
Epic Games
1

As Fortnite’s current season draws to a close, Epic Games is teasing what’s next. In addition to a new season, Fortnite will be kicking off a brand-new chapter with its next major update. Chapter 6 Season 1 begins on December 1, 2024, and will include collaborations with Godzilla and Big Hero 6.

Epic Games teased Chapter 6 with new key art. Subtitled “Hunters,” the artwork for C6S1 shows off its Japanese influence with characters inspired by Ninjas and Oni. Of course, it wouldn’t be a new Fortnite season without a collaboration with a major IP, and this season will bring Godzilla and Big Hero 6’s Baymax to the game. It’s unclear what the extent of these collaborations will be.

The text "Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 1: Hunters" on a multicolored background.

Source: Epic Games

December is shaping up to be a huge month for Fortnite. Not only will it mark the beginning of Chapter 6, but it will also reintroduce Fortnite OG as a permanent mode on December 6.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

