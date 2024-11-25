When is Fortnite OG coming back? It's hard to escape nostalgia, but some things really are worth looking back at with a smile.

For many, the best days of Fortnite were the very earliest ones. For the people who were there, it had a clean and fun vibe that just hasn't been matched since, while the folks who came after may want to go back in time to experience the roots of their favorite game. Well, there is good news, no matter which camp you fall into.

When is Fortnite OG coming back?

Source: Epic Games

Fortnite OG will return to the game on December 6, 2024. The original map, loot, and seasons will all be returning, which should make this one of the most interesting things to have happened in Fortnite in quite some time. It also seems we really will be starting from the very beginning, with Season 1, Chapter 1 seemingly planned to run alongside the all-new Chapter 6 in its OG mode.

We don't have a huge amount of details yet, but I am personally eager for Fortnite OG to bring back the original challenge system, which was just far more fun and seemed to lead to much more community effort than the current system. There will also be an OG Battle Pass, which is really interesting as well. You won't be able to get the original skins like Drift, but there will apparently be remix versions inspired by them.

As always, we'll have plenty of guides around the upcoming Chapter 6 from Dec 1 and Fortnite OG from December 6, so make sure you check out our Fortnite page.