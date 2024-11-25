New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

When is Fortnite OG coming back?

It's hard to escape nostalgia, but some things really are worth looking back at with a smile.
For many, the best days of Fortnite were the very earliest ones. For the people who were there, it had a clean and fun vibe that just hasn't been matched since, while the folks who came after may want to go back in time to experience the roots of their favorite game. Well, there is good news, no matter which camp you fall into.

Fortnite OG will be returning with Season 1
Fortnite OG will return to the game on December 6, 2024. The original map, loot, and seasons will all be returning, which should make this one of the most interesting things to have happened in Fortnite in quite some time. It also seems we really will be starting from the very beginning, with Season 1, Chapter 1 seemingly planned to run alongside the all-new Chapter 6 in its OG mode.

We don't have a huge amount of details yet, but I am personally eager for Fortnite OG to bring back the original challenge system, which was just far more fun and seemed to lead to much more community effort than the current system. There will also be an OG Battle Pass, which is really interesting as well. You won't be able to get the original skins like Drift, but there will apparently be remix versions inspired by them. 

As always, we'll have plenty of guides around the upcoming Chapter 6 from Dec 1 and Fortnite OG from December 6, so make sure you check out our Fortnite page.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

