Fortnite OG Battle Pass teased in upcoming Crew update It sounds like Fortnite OG will soon have its own Battle Pass separate from the usual current season passes and included in Fortnite Crew subscriptions.

This week, Epic Games announced some interesting news about the future of the Fortnite Crew subscription, which included the tease of a new battle pass specifically for Fortnite OG. OG has been where Fortnite brought back its older content, maps, and gameplay, and it looks like Epic Games is going to be whipping up a track of rewards for players that invest their time in it.

Epic Games announced the details on improvements coming to Fortnite Crew and the OG battle pass in a press release this week. There, the developer shared that it would be bringing several more seasonal passes and features into play, which will be included in the Fortnite Crew subscription. In those details, Epic Games also teased that a new battle pass specifically for Fortnite OG was on the way in December:

When any new passes arrive in Fortnite, they will also be added to your Fortnite Crew subscription, including the new Fortnite OG Pass! More details on Fortnite OG: Chapter 1 - Season 1 will be shared ahead of its launch on December 6.

Every pass? Every time? Say more 👀



Starting December 1, the Music, LEGO, and Fortnite OG Passes will also be included in your Fortnite Crew subscription for the same price as before. Read more: https://t.co/k8J9s0VMNj pic.twitter.com/ygj4B5i30x — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 20, 2024

This comes after Epic Games recently teased that Fortnite OG is not only returning for the coming season, but could likely be a permanent fixture of the overall game. With a battle pass confirmed specifically for the mode, that permanence feels increasingly likely. The only question is what it will contain. Epic has already said in the past that they won’t be bringing older Battle Pass exclusives back, so some have theorized that we could see remixed versions of those rewards.

We’ll learn more about the Fortnite OG Battle Pass in December. Until then, stay tuned to the Fortnite topic here at Shacknews for further updates.