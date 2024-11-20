New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Fortnite OG Battle Pass teased in upcoming Crew update

It sounds like Fortnite OG will soon have its own Battle Pass separate from the usual current season passes and included in Fortnite Crew subscriptions.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Epic Games
1

This week, Epic Games announced some interesting news about the future of the Fortnite Crew subscription, which included the tease of a new battle pass specifically for Fortnite OG. OG has been where Fortnite brought back its older content, maps, and gameplay, and it looks like Epic Games is going to be whipping up a track of rewards for players that invest their time in it.

Epic Games announced the details on improvements coming to Fortnite Crew and the OG battle pass in a press release this week. There, the developer shared that it would be bringing several more seasonal passes and features into play, which will be included in the Fortnite Crew subscription. In those details, Epic Games also teased that a new battle pass specifically for Fortnite OG was on the way in December:

This comes after Epic Games recently teased that Fortnite OG is not only returning for the coming season, but could likely be a permanent fixture of the overall game. With a battle pass confirmed specifically for the mode, that permanence feels increasingly likely. The only question is what it will contain. Epic has already said in the past that they won’t be bringing older Battle Pass exclusives back, so some have theorized that we could see remixed versions of those rewards.

We’ll learn more about the Fortnite OG Battle Pass in December. Until then, stay tuned to the Fortnite topic here at Shacknews for further updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola