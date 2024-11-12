Fortnite OG returns & Epic teases it could be permanent Epic Games has announced the return of Fortnite OG, which brings the battle royale's original map, weapons, and seasonal rollout back to play.

Starting in December, Fortnite is about to kick off another season of OG. For those that don’t know, that means this coming season will take players back to the beginning with the original Season 1 state of Fortnite island, all of its original weapons, and the original rollout of early seasons in the game’s life. It all starts early next month, but Epic has also teased that Fortnite OG could be permanent in some capacity from here on out.

Epic Games announced the details of Fortnite OG’s return on the game’s social media this week. According to the announcement, another season of Fortnite OG will begin on December 6, 2024. With it will come the original state of the battle royale when it launched, complete with the starting game’s weapons and events. What’s more, it could be more than a limited event this time. Epic Games said that “OG is coming back and is here to stay” in its post. This could refer to OG seasons happening alongside regular seasons, but we’ll wait to hear more.

THIS. IS. NOT. A. DRILL.



OG is coming BACK and is here to stay. Relive Battle Royale from the start and explore the OG map, collect OG loot, and relive OG seasons. Drop back in on December 6. pic.twitter.com/Zpg1CrItS5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2024

It's a no-brainer why Epic Games would bring Fortnite OG back. The developer originally launched Fortnite Season OG in Chapter 4, capping it off before Season 5 began. However, it was also one of the most popular times in the game’s recent history, achieving record player counts for Fortnite as players joined in droves to enjoy the nostalgia of Fortnite Battle Royale’s original launch state.

With that in mind, it's no wonder Epic Games might want to make Fortnite OG a more permanent fixture.