Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG goes all-in on nostalgia Tilted Towers, traps, and the Pump Shotgun are back in Fortnite's Season OG.

For Fortnite’s latest season, Epic Games is turning back the clock to 2018. Chapter 4 Season OG is taking players back to the early days of the battle royale game, bringing back beloved items, weapons, vehicles, and more.

After a build-up of teases on social media, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG was released across all platforms today. A new trailer gives us an idea of what we can expect from the latest season. What’s old is new, and Fortnite OG compiles content from Fortnite’s original chapter, a huge nostalgia point for the game’s veteran players. To nail the 2018 vibes, Epic Games has brought back the original iteration of the Battle Royale map, featuring locations like Pleasant Park, Tilted Towers, and Risky Reels. Players will also get to enjoy some long-vaulted weapons and gadgets, including the infamous Pump Shotgun.



Source: Epic Games

Each weekly update in Season OG will take players through the various eras of Fortnite’s first chapter. We’ll start off in Season 5, going through Season 6, 7, 8, 9, and eventually Season X. Expect to see Loot Lake Island, Frosty Flights, and Greasy Grove return over the course of the season. Classic vehicles like Shopping Carts, ATKs, Hoverboards, and The Baller have all been confirmed to return as well.

The Battle Pass for Chapter 4 Season OG will include reimagined versions of Outfits from seasons past. The first Item Shop rotation will include Raven Team Leader, a mash-up of the iconic Raven and Cuddle Team Leader Outfits.

As for competitive players, all ranks have been reset for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG. With Nostalgia the clear focus this season, stick with Shacknews to see where the battle royale goes next.