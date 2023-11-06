New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite sets record player count with OG season

More than 44.7 million players logged into Fortnite's nostalgic new season.
Donovan Erskine
Epic Games
1

For its latest season, Fortnite turned the clock back to bring back the map and weapons that were present during the game’s meteoric rise to fame back in 2018. Titled “Season OG,” the latest season has drawn many lapsed players back to the battle royale game to relive those memories from half a decade ago. Epic Games’ Nostalgia play has worked quite well, as Fortnite posted a new record player count over the weekend, reeling in 44.7 million players during the second day of Season OG.

Epic Games announced the massive milestone in a tweet yesterday. “We're blown away by the response to #FortniteOG. Yesterday was the biggest day in Fortnite’s history with over 44.7 MILLION players jumping in and 102 MILLION hours of play.” It’s quite the impressive feat given the wild success that Fortnite has seen since the introduction of its battle royale mode back in 2017, playing a key part in the battle royale and live service boom across the video game industry.

Key art for Season OG, featuring the new Battle Pass skins.

Source: Epic Games

Fortnite Season OG essentially starts off in Season five of Fortnite’s first chapter, where the game first began to establish its identity. Throughout the remainder of the season, weekly updates will take players through different seasons of Fortnite’s original Chapter, adding weapons, locations, and vehicles in the same sequence that they first appeared several years ago. Season OG dominated gaming conversations on social media over the weekend, as players and content creators shared nostalgic messages about jumping back into the game after falling off the wagon at some point over the years.

With how Fortnite has managed to steal the gaming spotlight yet again with the release of its OG season. It’ll be quite interesting to see if Epic Games is able to keep this momentum going when it returns to its regularly scheduled new content once the trip down memory lane has concluded. Stick with Shacknews for the latest Fortnite news and updates.

