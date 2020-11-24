Fortnite Crew subscription service offers monthly cosmetics and V-Bucks Get the Battle Pass and a slew of other bonuses from Fortnite's new subscription service.

Epic Games has continuously tweaked the Fortnite experience over the last few years, from the Seasonal format to the weapons and items available, it’s truly lived up to the live-service title. As a means to further monetize the free-to-play battle royale, developer and publisher Epic Games is introducing a new subscription service to Fortnite. Titled Fortnite Crew, this service provides players with access to the Battle Pass as well as monthly cosmetics and V-Bucks.

Fortnite Crew was announced in a blog post by Epic Games to the official Fortnite website. Beginning with Season 5 on December 2, players will be able to sign up for Fortnite Crew for a monthly rate of $11.99. In return, they’ll immediately have access to the premium Battle Pass for Season 5, as well as a monthly Crew Pack, which will include full skins and other exclusive cosmetics. On top of that, players will receive 1,000 V-Bucks every month, which can be used to purchase items from the in-game store.

Epic Games has already revealed the first bundle to be included in next month’s Fortnite Crew Pack. The Galaxia skin will come alongside the Cosmic Llamacorn Pickaxe and Fractured World Back Bling. Epic Games will reveal the next Crew Pack by the end of December.

As Fortnite has been an undeniable cash cow for Epic Games, it comes as little surprise that the company has found a new way to monetize the game. With an admittedly modest price for everything included, Fortnite Crew could be the next big thing for what’s already one of the world’s biggest games. For more on the battle royale, visit Shacknews’ Fortnite topic page.