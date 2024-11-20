Evening Reading - November 20, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- StreamElements puts out development roadmap including multistreaming tools
- Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition 2024 will feature 19 titles
- Dragon Quest 3 Remake producer wants to give Final Fantasy 6 some HD-2D love
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Ranked Play is out today
- NVIDIA (NVDA) forecasts Q4 2025 revenue above analyst expectations
- NVIDIA (NVDA) reports $3.3 billion of gaming revenue in Q3 2025, up 15% from the prior year
- Fortnite OG Battle Pass teased in upcoming Crew update
- NVIDIA CFO says Blackwell AI chips are now in the hands of the company's major partners
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl review: I would walk 500 miles
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
New Stardew Valley concert announced
I'm happy to announce the 2nd Stardew Valley concert tour... Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons. This tour will features a larger orchestra, a different musical program, and more visual features. Please check the website for more info! https://t.co/tyZsvKnmXe pic.twitter.com/aWAz6co2ZF— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) November 20, 2024
I've got to get a ticket to this one.
Arcane irl
Raising an Arcanine🐶 pic.twitter.com/B6gBMOZpu7— ARCdraws (@ARC_draws) November 18, 2024
This makes me sad that I will never have an Arcanine as a pet.
NFL's Hall of Fame semifinalists
Just announced: Hall of Fame has revealed 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2025:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2024
QB Eli Manning
LB Luke Kuechly
WR Steve Smith Sr.
S Earl Thomas
K Adam Vinatieri
DE Jared Allen
LB Terrell Suggs
TE Antonio Gates
G/T Marshal Yanda
LB James Harrison
DT Vince Wilfork
T… pic.twitter.com/UXhymDkPNB
This makes me feel a bit old.
Happy 25th anniversary to Pokemon Gold and Silver!
25th anniversary— Untitled Animation (@untitledanim8) November 20, 2024
artwork provided to us by @blueeyesnorton#pokemongold #pokemonsilver pic.twitter.com/qqgZKMdDdk
Still some of the best in the series, and this art is gorgeous.
First trailer for the live-action How To Train Your Dragon
At least... Toothless doesn't look bad?
Madden adds Saquon's backwards hurdle as a new animation
Starting today, Saquon Barkley’s backwards hurdle has been added to Madden NFL 25:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2024
pic.twitter.com/ptB3HTMYzE
I was convinced they'd use this as a selling point for next year's game.
This new Pokemon short is stunning
new Pokemon short with some of the BEST choreographed fights in this series this shit is insane— Lewtwo (@Lewchube) November 20, 2024
supervised by staff on Dandadan and Urusei Yatsura pic.twitter.com/PsG1YGjwAx
I'd love a series that looked more like this.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
