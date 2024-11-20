New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 20, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

New Stardew Valley concert announced

I've got to get a ticket to this one.

Arcane irl

This makes me sad that I will never have an Arcanine as a pet.

NFL's Hall of Fame semifinalists

This makes me feel a bit old.

Happy 25th anniversary to Pokemon Gold and Silver!

Still some of the best in the series, and this art is gorgeous.

First trailer for the live-action How To Train Your Dragon

At least... Toothless doesn't look bad?

Madden adds Saquon's backwards hurdle as a new animation

I was convinced they'd use this as a selling point for next year's game.

This new Pokemon short is stunning

I'd love a series that looked more like this.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Gandalf, Legolas, and Aragorn horseback.
I watched the LOTR movies for the first time this past weekend. We should add a One Ring prompt to Bubbletron.
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day.

