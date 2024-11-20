Evening Reading - November 20, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

New Stardew Valley concert announced

I'm happy to announce the 2nd Stardew Valley concert tour... Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons. This tour will features a larger orchestra, a different musical program, and more visual features. Please check the website for more info! https://t.co/tyZsvKnmXe pic.twitter.com/aWAz6co2ZF — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) November 20, 2024

I've got to get a ticket to this one.

Arcane irl

This makes me sad that I will never have an Arcanine as a pet.

NFL's Hall of Fame semifinalists

Just announced: Hall of Fame has revealed 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2025:



QB Eli Manning

LB Luke Kuechly

WR Steve Smith Sr.

S Earl Thomas

K Adam Vinatieri

DE Jared Allen

LB Terrell Suggs

TE Antonio Gates

G/T Marshal Yanda

LB James Harrison

DT Vince Wilfork

T… pic.twitter.com/UXhymDkPNB — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2024

This makes me feel a bit old.

Happy 25th anniversary to Pokemon Gold and Silver!

Still some of the best in the series, and this art is gorgeous.

First trailer for the live-action How To Train Your Dragon

At least... Toothless doesn't look bad?

Madden adds Saquon's backwards hurdle as a new animation

Starting today, Saquon Barkley’s backwards hurdle has been added to Madden NFL 25:



pic.twitter.com/ptB3HTMYzE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2024

I was convinced they'd use this as a selling point for next year's game.

This new Pokemon short is stunning

new Pokemon short with some of the BEST choreographed fights in this series this shit is insane



supervised by staff on Dandadan and Urusei Yatsura pic.twitter.com/PsG1YGjwAx — Lewtwo (@Lewchube) November 20, 2024

I'd love a series that looked more like this.

