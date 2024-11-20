New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition 2024 will feature 19 titles

Among the 19 games featured, seven will be world premieres.
Ozzie Mejia
1

While The Game Awards features dozens of game announcements and update reveals, it's not the only showcase that will do so this year. The latest presentation from the Day of the Devs team will put the spotlight on 19 indie game titles prior to Geoff Keighley's award show. On top of that, seven of those game announcements will be world premieres.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday morning, the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition 2024 will feature announcements from across the indie gaming space. Among those with something to reveal are Annapurna, Andrea Love and Wooly Games, Celine & the Silly Stars, Dogubomb with publisher Raw Fury, Letibus Design, Icedrop Games, Draknek & Friends, Electric Saint, Fabraz, Funny Fintan Softworks, Heart Machine with Arc Games, Kamibox, Nagai Industries, Panic, Redemption Road with Tinybuild, and RiffRaff Games. On top of that, look for music from developer Ivy Road and its upcoming title, Wanderstop, sprinkled throughout the showcase.

An early look at the workshop in Wanderstop
Music from the upcoming Wanderstop will be featured throughout Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition 2024
Source: Annapurna Interactive

There are no specifics laid out for the showcase, though intrepid viewers who peruse that developer and publisher lineup should be able to make some educated guesses. The full Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition 2024 is set to air on Wednesday, December 11 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET. That's slightly less than 36 hours before The Game Awards. The whole thing can be viewed on The Game Awards' YouTube channel and The Game Awards' Twitch channel. We'll be watching the show here at Shacknews, so expect a full recap when that time arrives.

