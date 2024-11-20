NVIDIA (NVDA) forecasts Q4 2025 revenue above analyst expectations 'The age of AI' is expected to propel NVIDIA to even greater heights next fiscal quarter.

NVIDIA continues to ride a wave of financial momentum with its Q3 2025 earnings report. The tech company continues to exceed revenue and EPS expectations. With the new year just around the corner, the company forecasts an even more successful Q4 2025. The current Q4 2025 revenue forecast is $37.5 billion USD, roughly $400 million higher than analyst expectations.

"The age of AI is in full steam, propelling a global shift to NVIDIA computing," NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang said in the NVIDIA Q3 2025 earnings report. "Demand for Hopper and anticipation for Blackwell — in full production — are incredible as foundation model makers scale pretraining, post-training and inference."

NVIDIA posted the following outlook for its next fiscal quarter:

Revenue is expected to be $37.5 billion, plus or minus 2%.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 73.0% and 73.5%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $4.8 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $400 million, excluding gains and losses from non-affiliated investments and publicly-held equity securities.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 16.5%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.

Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) were down $1.12/share at the end of the Wednesday, November 20 trading day. They briefly fell further in after-hours trading, but the stock has since begun to bounce back.

Huang will undoubtedly have more to say during the NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Q3 2025 earnings call. That is set to begin today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We'll have it available to watch live on the Shacknews Twitch channel and on demand on the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel.