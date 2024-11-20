New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NVIDIA CFO says Blackwell AI chips are now in the hands of the company's major partners

The NVIDIA company's leadership shared some details about the Blackwell rollout during its Q3 2025 earnings results.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via NVIDIA
1

It seems that NVIDIA has moved its new Blackwell AI chip into the hands of most of its tech partners. That’s what CFO Colette Kress said during this week’s Q3 2025 earnings results conference call, where she and CEO Jensen Huang spoke briefly to Blackwell demand and availability.

NVIDIA’s leadership addressed the rollout of the Blackwell AI chip during the conference call that accompanied its Q3 2025 quarterly results this week. There, Colette Kress and Jensen Huang spoke heavily to the ongoing rollout of the Blackwell AI chips:

Jensen Huang added that demand for the Blackwell chips has been very strong:

NVIDIA has been in a strong position to support the ongoing AI trend in the tech industry and it shows. The company put up wins for its Q3 2025 earnings results, including a massive 74.6 percent gross margin.

Ultimately, it looks like Blackwell AI chips are moving well at NVIDIA. As the company continues to hold one of the most important roles in the current AI landscape, stay tuned for what comes next on the NVIDIA topic, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

