NVIDIA CFO says Blackwell AI chips are now in the hands of the company's major partners The NVIDIA company's leadership shared some details about the Blackwell rollout during its Q3 2025 earnings results.

It seems that NVIDIA has moved its new Blackwell AI chip into the hands of most of its tech partners. That’s what CFO Colette Kress said during this week’s Q3 2025 earnings results conference call, where she and CEO Jensen Huang spoke briefly to Blackwell demand and availability.

NVIDIA’s leadership addressed the rollout of the Blackwell AI chip during the conference call that accompanied its Q3 2025 quarterly results this week. There, Colette Kress and Jensen Huang spoke heavily to the ongoing rollout of the Blackwell AI chips:

Blackwell is now in the hands of all of our major partners, and they are working to bring up their data centers. We are integrating Blackwell into the diverse data center configurations of our customers.

Jensen Huang added that demand for the Blackwell chips has been very strong:

Our execution is going well and there’s obviously a lot of engineering that we’re doing across the world you see now… Systems that are being stood up by Dell and CoreWeave. You saw systems from Oracle stood up. You have systems from Microsoft - and they’re about to preview their Grace Blackwell systems - and you have systems at Google.

NVIDIA has been in a strong position to support the ongoing AI trend in the tech industry and it shows. The company put up wins for its Q3 2025 earnings results, including a massive 74.6 percent gross margin.

Ultimately, it looks like Blackwell AI chips are moving well at NVIDIA. As the company continues to hold one of the most important roles in the current AI landscape, stay tuned for what comes next on the NVIDIA topic, right here at Shacknews.