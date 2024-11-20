NVIDIA (NVDA) Q3 2025 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations NVIDIA stock saw sporadic movement in after-hours trading following the publishing of its report.

NVIDIA (NVDA) has published its Q3 2025 earnings report. It shows that the fast-growing tech company beat on revenue and EPS expectations during the period.

NVIDIA’s Q3 2025 earnings report was published shortly after the close of markets today. NVIDIA tallied $35.1 billion in revenue for the quarter, beating the $33.2 billion expectation. As for EPS, the company earned $0.81 per-share against an expectation of $0.75.

“The age of AI is in full steam, propelling a global shift to NVIDIA computing,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Demand for Hopper and anticipation for Blackwell — in full production — are incredible as foundation model makers scale pretraining, post-training and inference.

NVIDIA’s report also revealed that the company is predicting its Q3 revenue to be above analyst expectations.