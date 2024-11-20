New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

NVIDIA (NVDA) Q3 2025 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations

NVIDIA stock saw sporadic movement in after-hours trading following the publishing of its report.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

NVIDIA (NVDA) has published its Q3 2025 earnings report. It shows that the fast-growing tech company beat on revenue and EPS expectations during the period.

NVIDIA’s Q3 2025 earnings report was published shortly after the close of markets today. NVIDIA tallied $35.1 billion in revenue for the quarter, beating the $33.2 billion expectation. As for EPS, the company earned $0.81 per-share against an expectation of $0.75.

NVIDIA's stock chart on November 20, 2024.

“The age of AI is in full steam, propelling a global shift to NVIDIA computing,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Demand for Hopper and anticipation for Blackwell — in full production — are incredible as foundation model makers scale pretraining, post-training and inference.

NVIDIA’s report also revealed that the company is predicting its Q3 revenue to be above analyst expectations.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola