NVIDIA (NVDA) reports $3.3 billion of gaming revenue in Q3 2025, up 15% from the prior year The release of the 40 Series graphics cards drove increased gaming revenue for NVIDIA.

While NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Q3 2025 earnings report primarily focused on the company’s efforts in AI, it also provided an update on its gaming division. NVIDIA’s gaming revenue saw a large increase in Q3, fueled by the release of its latest batch of GPUs.

NVIDIA touched on its gaming revenue in the revenue section of its Q3 2025 earnings report. Gaming revenue for Q3 was $3.27 billion, which represents 15% growth compared to last year, and 14% growth over the latest quarter.

NVIDIA says that the sharp growth in gaming revenue is primarily due to “sales of our GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs and game console SoCs.”

NVIDIA’s Q3 2025 earnings report also showed an overall beat on earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter.