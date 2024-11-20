New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NVIDIA (NVDA) reports $3.3 billion of gaming revenue in Q3 2025, up 15% from the prior year

The release of the 40 Series graphics cards drove increased gaming revenue for NVIDIA.
Donovan Erskine
NVIDIA
1

While NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Q3 2025 earnings report primarily focused on the company’s efforts in AI, it also provided an update on its gaming division. NVIDIA’s gaming revenue saw a large increase in Q3, fueled by the release of its latest batch of GPUs.

NVIDIA touched on its gaming revenue in the revenue section of its Q3 2025 earnings report. Gaming revenue for Q3 was $3.27 billion, which represents 15% growth compared to last year, and 14% growth over the latest quarter.

The exterior of NVIDIA's Endeavor building.

NVIDIA says that the sharp growth in gaming revenue is primarily due to “sales of our GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs and game console SoCs.”

NVIDIA’s Q3 2025 earnings report also showed an overall beat on earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

