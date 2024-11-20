Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Ranked Play is out today Treyarch is dropping Ranked Play one day early.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is adding Ranked Play today, one day earlier than previously announced. Developer Treyarch has outlined the rules and systems for Ranked Play, including banned weapons and rewards.

A new blog post outlines everything players need to know about Ranked Play in Black Ops 6. As players progress through the ranks, they’ll earn unique Operator skins to show off their prowess. Operator rewards begin at Gold Tier and go all the way up to Champion Tier. Players can queue for Ranked Play in parties of four regardless of rank, but the matchmaking will place them using the highest-ranked player.



Source: Activision

Several weapons, attachments, equipment, and perks are banned in Ranked Play. This includes the AS VAL, which is the final assault rifle unlocked in Multiplayer mode. Ranked Play also restricts the use of FMJ Rounds, Stim Shots, and Overkill.

Treyarch will adjust Ranked settings and features over the next few months. A new slate of rewards will be available when Ranked Play Season 2 kicks off in 2025.