Dragon Quest 3 Remake producer wants to Final Fantasy 6 to get HD-2D love Producer Masaaki Hayasaka believes it would make sense since that Final Fantasy 6 heavily influenced the HD-2D art style.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake has launched, and with it comes a wonderfully upgraded vision of a classic and beloved RPG, but with it out, Dragon Quest’s developers have some idea of what they want to do next. Producer Masaaki Hayasaka in particular opined on exactly what he’d like to do: tackle the legendary Final Fantasy 6 for HD-2D treatment.

Hayasaka shared his thoughts on future projects and the possibility of a Final Fantasy 6 remake in an interview with Inverse. There, he shared his reasoning for the possibility, including the fact that Final Fantasy 6 was actually a hefty reference for the HD-2D style Square Enix is currently using:

Octopath Traveler—the first HD-2D title—was developed while referencing FFVI, as it had the highest quality pixel art. I would love to see how the game we referenced would look with the HD-2D art style.

And with that, it sounds like Final Fantasy 6 would be a sensible pick for the HD-2D style. Obviously, there’s quite a bit more to the process than just one producer’s hopes and this certainly isn’t a confirmation of a Final Fantasy 6 remake by Square Enix, but the prospect sounds promising. Final Fantasy 6 is widely considered by many to be the best that the series has ever offered with it myriad characters, incredible story, and amazing music.

And with Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake now out in the wild and reviewing well, we’ll be looking forward to Dragon Quest 1 and 2 HD-2D. After that, maybe Final Fantasy 6 is in the cards? Stay tuned as we wait to find out!