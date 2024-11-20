New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

StreamElements puts out development roadmap including multistreaming tools

One of the upcoming tools on StreamElements priority list will let streamers simultaneously cast on the likes of Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.
TJ Denzer
Image via StreamElements
1

StreamElements has been helping livestreamers and content creators form their identities and reach their audiences for quite a while, and now it’s set to expand its services with some key upgrades in the time ahead. The group just released a roadmap of upcoming improvements coming to its services, and that includes a multistreaming capability that will allow creators to simultaneously livestream to Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X/Twitter.

StreamElements posted details of its upcoming roadmap in a blog post on its website this week. According to the post, quite a few tools are coming to the service in the time ahead, starting with the multistreaming capability:

Multistreaming on StreamElements is expected to enter open beta before the end of 2024.

Multistreaming is huge, but it’s not the only thing coming to StreamElements in the time ahead. Ground Control will provide detailed stream management options that include Twitch polls, results saving, multistream activity monitors, and multi-chat features. Finally, Community Insights is set to give content creators a much greater understanding of their audience and how to operate around it. It will provide data on first-time visitors, regular chatters, first-chatters, tippers, subscribers, and quite a few other metrics that should help with identifying and adapting to audiences.

With all of these features in development, StreamElements looks set to grow its services quite a bit throughout the coming year. We don’t have full details on the open beta or release dates for multistreaming, so stay tuned to the StreamElements topic for more updates right here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

