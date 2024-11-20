StreamElements puts out development roadmap including multistreaming tools One of the upcoming tools on StreamElements priority list will let streamers simultaneously cast on the likes of Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

StreamElements has been helping livestreamers and content creators form their identities and reach their audiences for quite a while, and now it’s set to expand its services with some key upgrades in the time ahead. The group just released a roadmap of upcoming improvements coming to its services, and that includes a multistreaming capability that will allow creators to simultaneously livestream to Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X/Twitter.

StreamElements posted details of its upcoming roadmap in a blog post on its website this week. According to the post, quite a few tools are coming to the service in the time ahead, starting with the multistreaming capability:

StreamElements multistreaming tool features infinite outputs, enabling creators to stream to multiple platforms for free, the ability to record, and it works seamlessly with our multi-chat and activity feed. With this tool, creators can effortlessly reach audiences on Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X/Twitter, with more to come. Creators will be able to log into TikTok directly through SE.Live and stream a vertical or horizontal canvas.

Multistreaming on StreamElements is expected to enter open beta before the end of 2024.

Streaming with your friends just got better!



Ground Control's Multi-chat now supports Twitch's Stream Together Shared Chat. 🤝



Now you'll be able to see all chats + know where each message comes from—all in one window!



Now go wild with those collabs! pic.twitter.com/0VZKnSsZoE — StreamElements 😈 (@StreamElements) November 19, 2024

Multistreaming is huge, but it’s not the only thing coming to StreamElements in the time ahead. Ground Control will provide detailed stream management options that include Twitch polls, results saving, multistream activity monitors, and multi-chat features. Finally, Community Insights is set to give content creators a much greater understanding of their audience and how to operate around it. It will provide data on first-time visitors, regular chatters, first-chatters, tippers, subscribers, and quite a few other metrics that should help with identifying and adapting to audiences.

With all of these features in development, StreamElements looks set to grow its services quite a bit throughout the coming year. We don’t have full details on the open beta or release dates for multistreaming, so stay tuned to the StreamElements topic for more updates right here at Shacknews.