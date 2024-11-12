New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 12, 2024

It's nighttime in America and that means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Welcome, welcome, Shackers, to the end of another day in the world. We’re coming up on the halfway mark through November, and that means coming up on Black Friday, the holidays, and the end of the year. We’ve got plenty of fun content in store, and so much to share in the near future, but for now it’s time to close another day of posting with a tasty Evening Reading. Enjoy.

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

It was… once again… a Tuesday.

For some… the most important day of their lives.

Metaphor tales to keep you awake at night

The tooth monsters are so odd but kind of funny, too.

Sometimes you just need an extra set of eyes

Those Silent Hill maps can be pretty tricky.

For the Emperor… of refreshment!!!

What an incredible low-budget cosplay.

Stop calling May a kid

She’s gotta be like 30 at this point. She’s our little munchkin and we love her (but not her dolphins).

Speaking of Guilty Gear

Arc System Works had a bit of a rare mega whoops with their last patch, but at least they’re trying to fix it.

Let Angry Doc put you to sleep

He punched Little Mac so hard Mac saw the game code.

And there you have it. That’s our Evening Reading for this fine November 12. Thank you for reading Shacknews. We appreciate you, and if you appreciate what we’re doing, then consider supporting through Shacknews Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Shackpets. It’s a free app on Android and iOS where you can upload and vote on pet pics and pit your pets against others in the ultimate battle of cuteness. Finally, be sure to check out Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game where you can choose from a daily randomized set of prompts to come up with the ultimate trillion dollar startup.

Bubbletron values a start-up for a Pro Wrestling Agricultural Robot Movie Theater at a price of $76,280,400.
I think Plow Bot vs Thresher Bot in a no-bots-barred, falls-count-anywhere showdown would be fun cinema, but Bubbletron doesn't seem fully on board.
Source: Bubbletron

Have a good night, Shackers. Let’s keep trucking on to Game of the Year and the holidays!!!

Hello, Meet Lola