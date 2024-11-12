Evening Reading - November 12, 2024

Welcome, welcome, Shackers, to the end of another day in the world. We’re coming up on the halfway mark through November, and that means coming up on Black Friday, the holidays, and the end of the year. We’ve got plenty of fun content in store, and so much to share in the near future, but for now it’s time to close another day of posting with a tasty Evening Reading. Enjoy.

It was… once again… a Tuesday.

pic.twitter.com/75mThz8KcW — But for me, it was Tuesday (@Was_Tuesday) November 12, 2024

For some… the most important day of their lives.

Metaphor tales to keep you awake at night

The tooth monsters are so odd but kind of funny, too.

Sometimes you just need an extra set of eyes

help from the locals pic.twitter.com/Dx6wK52Tu3 — maddie ★ othatsraspberry (@othatsraspberry) November 12, 2024

Those Silent Hill maps can be pretty tricky.

For the Emperor… of refreshment!!!

What an incredible low-budget cosplay.

Stop calling May a kid

When May gets called a kid again



Animated by @ProGamingNerd pic.twitter.com/C3kzblS6lm — 🍷黒 DEE KIRIJO 黒🍷 (@DEEsidia) November 12, 2024

She’s gotta be like 30 at this point. She’s our little munchkin and we love her (but not her dolphins).

Speaking of Guilty Gear

The patch to fix these in-game issues is planned for after November 18.

*The specific timing of the update will be announced around November 15.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused to all players, and appreciate your patience.#GGST #GuiltyGear https://t.co/Yqunk2Wa3n — GUILTY GEAR OFFICIAL (@GUILTYGEAR_PR) November 12, 2024

Arc System Works had a bit of a rare mega whoops with their last patch, but at least they’re trying to fix it.

Let Angry Doc put you to sleep

He punched Little Mac so hard Mac saw the game code.

