Evening Reading - November 12, 2024

Welcome, welcome, Shackers, to the end of another day in the world. We’re coming up on the halfway mark through November, and that means coming up on Black Friday, the holidays, and the end of the year. We’ve got plenty of fun content in store, and so much to share in the near future, but for now it’s time to close another day of posting with a tasty Evening Reading. Enjoy.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- The next Zenless Zone Zero Banner - date, characters, and weapons
- How to complete the Boundary of Deduction side quest in Wuthering Waves
- Fortnite OG returns & Epic teases it could be permanent
- Dragon's Dogma 2 & Devil May Cry 5 director joins new studio
- Waymo robotaxi app expands service to entirety of Los Angeles
- Stellar Blade will launch on PC in 2025 as developer plans Los Angeles expansion
- Volkswagen increases investment into Rivian joint venture to $5.8 billion
- Monster Hunter Outlanders brings co-op hunting to mobile
- Trump announces Department of Government Efficiency, Dogecoin (DOGE) rises 20 percent
- Petit Island review: A pawsitively fun adventure
- Tetris Forever review: A story 40 years in the making
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
It was… once again… a Tuesday.
November 12, 2024
For some… the most important day of their lives.
Metaphor tales to keep you awake at night
November 13, 2024
The tooth monsters are so odd but kind of funny, too.
Sometimes you just need an extra set of eyes
help from the locals pic.twitter.com/Dx6wK52Tu3— maddie ★ othatsraspberry (@othatsraspberry) November 12, 2024
Those Silent Hill maps can be pretty tricky.
For the Emperor… of refreshment!!!
November 12, 2024
What an incredible low-budget cosplay.
Stop calling May a kid
When May gets called a kid again— 🍷黒 DEE KIRIJO 黒🍷 (@DEEsidia) November 12, 2024
Animated by @ProGamingNerd pic.twitter.com/C3kzblS6lm
She’s gotta be like 30 at this point. She’s our little munchkin and we love her (but not her dolphins).
Speaking of Guilty Gear
The patch to fix these in-game issues is planned for after November 18.— GUILTY GEAR OFFICIAL (@GUILTYGEAR_PR) November 12, 2024
*The specific timing of the update will be announced around November 15.
We apologize for the inconvenience caused to all players, and appreciate your patience.#GGST #GuiltyGear https://t.co/Yqunk2Wa3n
Arc System Works had a bit of a rare mega whoops with their last patch, but at least they’re trying to fix it.
Let Angry Doc put you to sleep
November 10, 2024
He punched Little Mac so hard Mac saw the game code.
And there you have it. That’s our Evening Reading for this fine November 12. Thank you for reading Shacknews. We appreciate you, and if you appreciate what we’re doing, then consider supporting through Shacknews Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Shackpets. It’s a free app on Android and iOS where you can upload and vote on pet pics and pit your pets against others in the ultimate battle of cuteness. Finally, be sure to check out Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game where you can choose from a daily randomized set of prompts to come up with the ultimate trillion dollar startup.
Have a good night, Shackers. Let’s keep trucking on to Game of the Year and the holidays!!!
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 12, 2024