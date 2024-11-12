The next Zenless Zone Zero Banner - date, characters, and weapons As always, there are more Agents lurking in Zenless Zone Zero to entice you into engaging with the Banners.

Like all good gacha games, you can get new characters in Zenless Zone Zero by pulling on Banners and hoping for the best. Part of the game involves keeping your eyes peeled for the upcoming Banners and deciding who you might want to try and get.

Important things to keep in mind are what characters you currently have, as you will be looking to build team synergies to take on the game’s toughest challenges.

Yanagi, the Electric and Anomaly Agent is the current Banner

When is the next Zenless Zone Zero Banner?

The next Banner in Zenless Zone Zero is expected to arrive on November 27. It will feature Lighter, who is a Fire and Stun character and who follows recent trends like Caesar and Burnice and is part of their faction, the Sons of Calydon.

The A-Ranks on his Banner will be Ben, the Fire Defense character, and Corin, the Physical Attack character. For weapons, Lighter's signature Blazing Laurel will be available, and there will be increased chances of getting the Big Cylinder or Housekeeper.

Who will be featured on the update 1.4 Banners?

The Zenless Zone Zero 1..4 update is expected to arrive on December 18. The Banners have a very strict schedule, but on occasion, small delays can occur.

The upcoming Banners in 1.4 are set to include Kiyabi, an Ice and Anomaly character, and Harumasa, an Electric and Attack character. This information has yet to be confirmed by the developers, Hoyoverse, but has been revealed by leakers.

The current Banners

Right now, the available Banners are for the S-Rank Tsukishiro Yanagi, an Electric and Anomaly character. It also features Anby and Billy, two of the A-Rank starters in the game. Her signature weapon, the Timeweaver, is also available, and the weapon banner includes an increased chance of getting the Demara Battery Mark II or the Starlight Engine Replica.

How to summon Agents in Zenless Zone Zero

Where to find the Signal Search option in Zenless Zone Zero

To get new agents, you need to summon on the Banners that can be found in the Signal Search section of the menu. You will need Encrypted Master Tapes to be able to summon on these limited-time Banners, and you can earn them by converting Polychromes, buying them from the store with real-world money, or daily gifts. Sometimes, you may be awarded some by the devs for various reasons, but that is very rare.

