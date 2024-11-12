New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Waymo robotaxi app expands service to entirety of Los Angeles

Waymo was already operating citywide in Phoenix, Arizona and San Francisco, California.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Waymo
2

The Waymo robotaxi service has expanded its operations to the entire city of Los Angeles, California this week. The Google-backed company has been developing its service and vehicles for years, but this marks one of the biggest expansions Waymo has seen yet, and it makes Los Angeles the third major city to have Waymo service, following behind Phoenix, Arizona and San Francisco, California.

Waymo announced extension of robotaxi service in Los Angeles on a new page on its website this week. From now on, Los Angeles residents throughout the city can download the Waymo app and hail an autonomous vehicle to transport them from place to place, as explained below:

A Waymo taxi rides through downtown San Francisco
Waymo had already expanded to San Francisco and Phoenix. and will now be available in LA.
Source: Google

Waymo has had substantial backing to develop its product over the course of years. Google had bought in quite a few years back and now acts as Waymo’s parent company, at least since it expanded through San Francisco. Google has only doubled down in the time after, putting at least $5 billion more in funding into Waymo’s development and expansion.

With Los Angeles now getting full Waymo service, it will be interesting to see how the robotaxi service expands its reach next. Stay tuned to the Waymo topic for further updates and coverage.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

