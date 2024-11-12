Waymo robotaxi app expands service to entirety of Los Angeles Waymo was already operating citywide in Phoenix, Arizona and San Francisco, California.

The Waymo robotaxi service has expanded its operations to the entire city of Los Angeles, California this week. The Google-backed company has been developing its service and vehicles for years, but this marks one of the biggest expansions Waymo has seen yet, and it makes Los Angeles the third major city to have Waymo service, following behind Phoenix, Arizona and San Francisco, California.

Waymo announced extension of robotaxi service in Los Angeles on a new page on its website this week. From now on, Los Angeles residents throughout the city can download the Waymo app and hail an autonomous vehicle to transport them from place to place, as explained below:

From Santa Monica Pier to Downtown, Waymo One is your new favorite way to get around. With millions of miles of driving experience, we’re excited to offer a safe way to get around the City of Angels.

Waymo had already expanded to San Francisco and Phoenix. and will now be available in LA.

Waymo has had substantial backing to develop its product over the course of years. Google had bought in quite a few years back and now acts as Waymo’s parent company, at least since it expanded through San Francisco. Google has only doubled down in the time after, putting at least $5 billion more in funding into Waymo’s development and expansion.

With Los Angeles now getting full Waymo service, it will be interesting to see how the robotaxi service expands its reach next. Stay tuned to the Waymo topic for further updates and coverage.