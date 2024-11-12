How to complete the Boundary of Deduction side quest in Wuthering Waves Have you tried turning it off and back on again? In this guide, we'll show you how to solve the Boundary of Deduction puzzle.

After finishing Chapter 1, Act 8 of Wuthering Waves, some secrets will start to open up in the Black Shores. If you visit the Error Cell in Tethys Deep, you will be able to find an NPC to chat with and get the Boundary of Deduction side quest.

You need to ensure the computers that are powered on match between the two rooms.

Source: Shacknews

When you arrive at the Error Cell beacon, head inside the door, up the stairs, and then go to the right. You will find a small droid called KU-Repair. If you chat with him, you will get the Boundary of Deduction quest. Now, before you start this, make sure you clear the main room of corruption first by following the prompt to get the key, or else you will be stuck with your hover droid active all the time. This will mean you can't perform any attacks, and you will need to shortly.

Once that is done, go inside the room right beside KU-Repair and head all the way to the back, where you can grab a note that is shining on a container. Go back to the front of the room and interact with the tablet on the first table to open a portal to. This portal leads to an exact replica of the room you are in but with a couple of differences.

These differences are primarily in what computers are switched on in the rooms, and to proceed, we need to match them up in both rooms. Head back to the first room that is lit by blue light, down to the table where you found the tablet at the front of the room. Facing down the room toward the portal back to the red room, ensure the computer on the left is turned off in the front row, then the right, then the left, and finally, the right again.

For the last one, it will not work, and you will need to try it a few times. This will cause an enemy to spawn. Fight and kill the enemy, then hit the last computer once more. When it is complete, head back through the portal into the red room and talk to the NPCs at the far end.

