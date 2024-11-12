Stellar Blade will launch on PC in 2025 as developer plans Los Angeles expansion Shift Up intends to open an LA office in the United States alongside the PC release of Stellar Blade.

Korean game developer Shift Up has announced that popular action sci-fi game Stellar Blade is intended to come to PC sometime in 2025. The group announced this alongside details that it would be aiming to open another studio in Los Angeles, California in the United States as it gears up for a collaboration with Netflix on a series based on Goddess of Victory: Nikke as well.

Shift Up announced plans for Stellar Blade on PC in its recent financial reporting, as shared by Korean website Inven. The group celebrated the success of Stellar Blade’s sales before moving on to talk about expansion. Shift Up intends to open its LA office sometime in the near future, after which it will focus its efforts on releasing Stellar Blade on PC and helping with the Netflix Goddess of Victory: Nikke series as well.

Stellar Blade has done well on PlayStation 5, so Shift Up wants to get it over to PC in 2025.

Shift Up has had a decent year between its major games. Goddess of Victory: Nikke continues to have traction and popularity, helping prompt the Netflix collaboration, and Stellar Blade has been selling hot all year, having garnered good reviews and crossed the million unit sales mark in short order. With plans to release it on PC in 2025, it looks like we can look forward to more Stellar Blade goodness as we move closer to next year.

We still don’t have a release date for Stellar Blade on PC, though, so stay tuned for more details. We’ll share the latest on the Stellar Blade topic as news drops.