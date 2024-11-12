Monster Hunter Outlanders brings co-op hunting to mobile This open-world mobile monster-hunting game comes from Capcom and the studio behind hits like Pokemon Unite and Call of Duty Mobile.

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to be one of the biggest titles to release in 2025. But, it doesn't look like Capcom is content to keep the phenomenon on PC and consoles. The publisher is now looking to bring the fun of co-op hunts to mobile devices and has joined up with TiMi Studio Group to announce Monster Hunter Outlanders.

Monster Hunter Outlanders is described as an open-world survival game set in the Monster Hunter universe. It will have a similar core gameplay loop to the main series titles, where players will explore various regions of an open-world map, craft their gear and tools, and join forces with up to three friends to go on a harrowing hunt. The difference is that TiMi Studio Group will look to take advantage of the mobile platform to put together events and activities throughout the year to keep folks engaged.

This is Capcom's second outing with Monster Hunter on mobile devices. Monster Hunter Now from Pokemon GO house Niantic released back in April 2023 and crossed 10 million downloads within six months. While Monster Hunter Now plays closer to something like Pokemon GO, Monster Hunter Outlanders will look to be more of an adaptation similar to TiMi Studio Group's previous work, which includes Age of Empires Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, and Pokemon Unite.



Source: Capcom

There's no word on when Monster Hunter Outlanders will arrive, but look for it to come to iOS and Android. TiMi Studio Group will look to launch playable tests soon. In the meantime, the game has a Discord that will keep players updated on the latest news.