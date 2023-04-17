Monster Hunter Now is the latest mobile title from Pokemon GO creator Niantic This new collaboration between Niantic and Capcom is expected to release in September.

Niantic has become the go-to name for mobile versions of big-name properties. Following its success with Pokemon GO, the publisher has released several other mobile titles based on successful AAA games, the latest of which was announced on Monday evening. Collaborating with the folks at Capcom, Niantic announced its latest way to get players outside: Monster Hunter Now.

Similar to games like Pokemon GO, Monster Hunter Now involves stepping out into the world and hunting down the biggest, baddest AR creatures they can find. Players are encouraged to party up and find monster domains. The first step in their journey involves gathering supplies from resource locations, like coffee shops. Resources can be used to upgrade armor or sharpen weaponry, giving players enough power to hunt monsters in locations like local parks. Players who aren't quite ready to take on certain monsters can use a Paintball item to mark them, so they can either hunt them with friends later or even hunt them from the comfort of their home. Upon confronting monsters, players can utilize and tap-and-play system to weaken and ultimately defeat the dangerous creatures.

"Monster Hunter Now will be the ultimate experience for anyone who has dreamed of facing off against epic monsters and battling them with friends," Niantic Founder and CEO John Hanke said via press release. "Filled with fantastical creatures, engrossing hunting and opportunities for teamwork,with the best possible graphics on mobile devices, Monster Hunter Now is the perfect franchise to bring into the real world."



Monster Hunter Now will run on Niantic's Lightship platform, as well as the location-based AR tech that has powered many of its previous titles like the aforementioned Pokemon GO, Shacknews Mobile Game of the Year winner Pikmin Bloom, NBA All-World, and the upcoming Marvel World of Heroes. The game is set to release in September, but a closed beta will arrive prior to that. There's no word on when that would take place, but those interested in signing up can visit the Monster Hunter Now website.