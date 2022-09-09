Niantic's Marvel World of Heroes mobile game revealed at D23 2022
Gameplay has yet to be shown, but a few Marvel superheroes were teased in the trailer.
The Disney and Marvel Games Showcase (D23 2022) featured a number of World Premiere trailers including one that teases a brand new game from Pokemon GO developers Niantic called Marvel World of Heroes.
The trailer is sparse as far as information goes, but does show a mysterious rift opening up in the sky, and references to Marvel superheroes like Thor. The game is set to release on mobile in 2023, though an exact release date has yet to be provided.
In the description for the teaser trailer uploaded by Niantic, the following details about the game are provided:
Additional information included in an accompanying press release notes that Marvel World of Heroes is built on Niantic's Lightship platform, the same tech that powers all other Niantic games including Pokemon GO.
For more World Premieres shown during D23 2022, be sure to read through our additional coverage of the Tron: Identity reveal at D23 Expo, and Disney’s Illusion Island which is coming to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023.
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Niantic's Marvel World of Heroes mobile game revealed at D23 2022