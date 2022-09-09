Niantic's Marvel World of Heroes mobile game revealed at D23 2022 Gameplay has yet to be shown, but a few Marvel superheroes were teased in the trailer.

The Disney and Marvel Games Showcase (D23 2022) featured a number of World Premiere trailers including one that teases a brand new game from Pokemon GO developers Niantic called Marvel World of Heroes.

The trailer is sparse as far as information goes, but does show a mysterious rift opening up in the sky, and references to Marvel superheroes like Thor. The game is set to release on mobile in 2023, though an exact release date has yet to be provided.

In the description for the teaser trailer uploaded by Niantic, the following details about the game are provided:

MARVEL World of Heroes is Niantic's latest AR mobile game that brings the iconic Marvel Universe into the real world. Pre-register at marvelworldofheroes.com now. In MARVEL World of Heroes, players can create their own unique Super Hero identity and origin story. Players will need to patrol their neighborhoods to foil crimes, complete Super Hero missions, and thwart interdimensional threats.



As players level up, they will unlock equipment and abilities, and will team up with Marvel Super Heroes such as Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain America and others to battle iconic Super Villains and save the Multiverse from cosmic and earthbound threats. MARVEL World of Heroes is scheduled to launch globally in 2023.

Additional information included in an accompanying press release notes that Marvel World of Heroes is built on Niantic's Lightship platform, the same tech that powers all other Niantic games including Pokemon GO.

