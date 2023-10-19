Monster Hunter Now mobile spinoff has reached over 10 million downloads Niantic is offering Monster Hunter Now players an in-game thank-you gift for achieving 10 million downloads since its launch on iOS and Android in September.

It’s been a little over a month since Capcom and Niantic collaborated to launch Monster Hunter Now on mobile devices, and it seems to be working out swimmingly. Niantic has reported that Monster Hunter Now has reached over 10 million downloads since the game launched. The developers couldn’t be happier with the turnout, and to celebrate, they’re giving a thank-you package to players with in-game items to boost your efforts in Monster Hunter Now.

Niantic announced the 10 million download milestone and thank-you gift to players via the Monster Hunter Now Twitter this week. The game released on iOS and Android devices on September 14, 2023, so it’s only been about a month since Niantic achieved the impressive download count. In turn for the support, Niantic is releasing a package players can down with a special code that includes in-game currency and items to help out with your hunts, including 5000 Zenny, a Wander Droplet, and two Potions. The promo code for the thank-you gift is available from now until November 21.

Source: Niantic Labs

It was earlier this year that Niantic and Capcom revealed that they’d be releasing Monster Hunter Now together. Given Niantic’s success with Pokemon Go, it seemed like a match made in heaven to bring the beloved Monster Hunter franchise over to mobile devices. It seems that bet has paid off too, given the milestone this week. Monster Hunter Now is an AR game like Pokemon Go as well, allowing players to track down and battle monsters in the real world by use of mobile cameras.

With such a strong opening for Monster Hunter Now, it seems the mobile Monster Hunter spinoff is here to stay. If you’re a player, be sure to claim your thank-you package and stay tuned for more Monster Hunter Now coverage here at Shacknews.