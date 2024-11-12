Dragon's Dogma 2 & Devil May Cry 5 director joins new studio Hideaki Itsuno has joined LightSpeed Japan Studio to lead the development and direction of new AAA games.

A major lead in the gaming industry, Hideaki Itsuno, has moved over to a new studio to begin direction of new AAA games. Itsuno has joined and will be the new head of LightSpeed Japan Studio. He previously left Capcom earlier this year, where he had directed Dragon’s Dogma 2, Devil May Cry 5, and many more beloved games.

LightSpeed Studios announced the details of Hideaki Itsuno’s new position in the group via its social media this week. Itsuno will take over as head of LightSpeed Japan Studio and act as its director going forward. The group is expected to work on AAA games and projects which it is also now hiring for at this time.

Hideaki Itsuno left Capcom earlier this year in September 2024 after a 30-year tenure there. Even then, he teased that he was not leaving game development and would be working on “developing a new game in a new environment.” It seems like LightSpeed Japan Studio is that new environment, so now it simply remains to be seen what Itsuno is working on. We’ve seen a lot of veteran talent step out to do their own thing, notable of which is Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, who has made Fantasian under his personal Mistwalker studio and is working on something new, as well.

Itsuno has a similar variety of talent and experience under his belt as director of Devil May Cry, Dragon’s Dogma, and other popular Capcom games. As we wait to see where his new ventures lead, stay tuned for more details here at Shacknews.