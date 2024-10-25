Evening Reading - October 25, 2024

Greetings, Shacknews. Halloween shenanigans begin this weekend, but before that, it's time for another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shack Together 037 - Alarmo, Life Is Strange: Double Exposure, Tesla Reports, feat. Donovan Erskine
- Tetris Forever is a history lesson, a stunning collection, and a new version of Tetris all in one
- A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead review: Shush
- [Echostasis] developer Jamie Gavin on creating a horror trilogy over six years
- DayZ hits 500,000 daily active users after Frostline expansion
- Sonic x Shadow Generations passes 1 million units sold on day one
- EA Sports College Football 25 has reportedly crossed all-time best sales of a US football game
- Romero Games celebrates 10 years since its opening
- Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy collaboration among reveals at MagicCon 2024
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 25: Nintendo Screaming Deals
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 25: Fallout Day, Like A Dragon, and Castlevania Fair
Around the Gaming Horn
Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.
Devstream 182 is over and there's still more #Warframe ahead this weekend:— WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) October 25, 2024
🏍️ Check out the 1999 demo: https://t.co/IDVfmT24Kj
🐑 Dive into #QTCC Alerts and earn the Conquera Virmink Floof
🩸🪢 Pick up Garuda Prime and Khora Prime in Prime Resurgence! pic.twitter.com/EPS4CoxMl2
The Warframe 1999 update is set to come in December. Check out the demo in the meantime.
Meanwhile, Soulframe is gearing up for a playable pre-alpha in 2025.
Aiko's Choice, the standalone expansion for Shadow Tactics, now has a release date. Look for it to hit on December 6.
And get up and moving, because Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer is landing on December 5.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Today in Bubbletron
Be sure to play Bubbletron today!
Eternally Grateful
Phil Lesh, the Grateful Dead's co-founder and bassist, has died at age 84.— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 25, 2024
"Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love."
More on his life and music legacy: https://t.co/1hDBlXJc7x pic.twitter.com/fAx2cMoz4d
RIP to a music legend.
You wouldn't steal a taco
There is no "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" campaign from Taco Bell for the 2024 World Series. pic.twitter.com/HVvyfbmQ1N— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 26, 2024
What's happened to America?
This production died of dysentery
Grab your wagons and oxen, and get ready to ford a river: A movie adaptation of the popular grade school computer game #OregonTrail is in development. Sources tell THR the movie will feature a couple of original musical numbers in the vein of #Barbie https://t.co/vEU44H5lEx pic.twitter.com/67JbfePl5f— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 25, 2024
I don't know what about Oregon Trail screams "comedy," unless you're one of the dummies that tries to ford the river.
Nothing but the Hotfix
It's time for more randomizers! This time, we check out this Pokemon Emerald randomizer run, but... something's a little off with this one.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)
It's time, once again, to play America's favorite game: Who He Play For?
This goes about as well for Chuck as it does any other year. Oh well, maybe he'll do better next year.
What's that?
I am being told that there is no next year for this game.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Kyle Fletcher even did an extended WEATHER REPORT on the channel.— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) October 25, 2024
This is gonna be the most entertaining thing you will see all day long. KYLE RULES SO MUCH. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cWvRIhl3Mt https://t.co/tSHc9vz9na
AEW's Kyle Fletcher goes from shaving his head on national television to... doing the weather.
Tonight in video game music
Lacey Johnson welcomes you to Dracula's Castle for this Halloween.
