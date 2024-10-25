Evening Reading - October 25, 2024

Greetings, Shacknews. Halloween shenanigans begin this weekend, but before that, it's time for another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Devstream 182 is over and there's still more #Warframe ahead this weekend:



🏍️ Check out the 1999 demo: https://t.co/IDVfmT24Kj

🐑 Dive into #QTCC Alerts and earn the Conquera Virmink Floof

🩸🪢 Pick up Garuda Prime and Khora Prime in Prime Resurgence! pic.twitter.com/EPS4CoxMl2 — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) October 25, 2024

The Warframe 1999 update is set to come in December. Check out the demo in the meantime.

Meanwhile, Soulframe is gearing up for a playable pre-alpha in 2025.

Aiko's Choice, the standalone expansion for Shadow Tactics, now has a release date. Look for it to hit on December 6.

And get up and moving, because Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer is landing on December 5.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Eternally Grateful

Phil Lesh, the Grateful Dead's co-founder and bassist, has died at age 84.



"Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love."



More on his life and music legacy: https://t.co/1hDBlXJc7x pic.twitter.com/fAx2cMoz4d — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 25, 2024

RIP to a music legend.

You wouldn't steal a taco

There is no "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" campaign from Taco Bell for the 2024 World Series. pic.twitter.com/HVvyfbmQ1N — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 26, 2024

What's happened to America?

This production died of dysentery

Grab your wagons and oxen, and get ready to ford a river: A movie adaptation of the popular grade school computer game #OregonTrail is in development. Sources tell THR the movie will feature a couple of original musical numbers in the vein of #Barbie https://t.co/vEU44H5lEx pic.twitter.com/67JbfePl5f — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 25, 2024

I don't know what about Oregon Trail screams "comedy," unless you're one of the dummies that tries to ford the river.

Nothing but the Hotfix

It's time for more randomizers! This time, we check out this Pokemon Emerald randomizer run, but... something's a little off with this one.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

It's time, once again, to play America's favorite game: Who He Play For?

This goes about as well for Chuck as it does any other year. Oh well, maybe he'll do better next year.

What's that?

I am being told that there is no next year for this game.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Kyle Fletcher even did an extended WEATHER REPORT on the channel.



This is gonna be the most entertaining thing you will see all day long. KYLE RULES SO MUCH. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cWvRIhl3Mt https://t.co/tSHc9vz9na — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) October 25, 2024

AEW's Kyle Fletcher goes from shaving his head on national television to... doing the weather.

Tonight in video game music

Lacey Johnson welcomes you to Dracula's Castle for this Halloween.

Tonight in video game music

Lacey Johnson welcomes you to Dracula's Castle for this Halloween.