Evening Reading - October 25, 2024

Ending the week with updates on Warframe, Soulframe, Fitness Boxing, and Oregon Trail... the movie?
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings, Shacknews. Halloween shenanigans begin this weekend, but before that, it's time for another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

The Warframe 1999 update is set to come in December. Check out the demo in the meantime.

Meanwhile, Soulframe is gearing up for a playable pre-alpha in 2025.

Aiko's Choice, the standalone expansion for Shadow Tactics, now has a release date. Look for it to hit on December 6.

And get up and moving, because Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer is landing on December 5.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Eternally Grateful

RIP to a music legend.

You wouldn't steal a taco

What's happened to America?

This production died of dysentery

I don't know what about Oregon Trail screams "comedy," unless you're one of the dummies that tries to ford the river.

Nothing but the Hotfix

It's time for more randomizers! This time, we check out this Pokemon Emerald randomizer run, but... something's a little off with this one.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

It's time, once again, to play America's favorite game: Who He Play For?

This goes about as well for Chuck as it does any other year. Oh well, maybe he'll do better next year.

What's that?

I am being told that there is no next year for this game.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

AEW's Kyle Fletcher goes from shaving his head on national television to... doing the weather.

Tonight in video game music

Lacey Johnson welcomes you to Dracula's Castle for this Halloween.

That's it for the fourth Friday Evening Reading for October! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

