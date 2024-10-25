Magic: The Gathering x Final Fantasy collaboration among reveals at MagicCon 2024 MTG fans were also given several release dates for various sets coming in 2025.

It was a packed day of reveals and excitement at this year's MagicCon, the annual convention that celebrates all things Magic: The Gathering. One of the biggest reveals at this year's Las Vegas show was the announcement of a new collaboration set. Wizards of the Coast announced that it would be teaming with Square Enix for a special tentpole booster set based on the worlds of Final Fantasy.

"This collaboration is more than just cards," Wizards of the Coast Product Architect Zakeel Gordon said in the reveal video. "It's about celebrating decades of iconic characters, legendary stories, and unforgettable moments from one of the most beloved franchises in gaming history."

The new set will feature characters from across the entire numbered history of the franchise with Cloud (Final Fantasy 7), Terra (Final Fantasy 6), Lightning (Final Fantasy 13), and Noctis (Final Fantasy 15) among those mentioned by name. There will also be numerous cards based on monsters, summons, and various other creatures and phenomena from throughout the series. The set will also be playable digitally through Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Magic: The Gathering will have several other major sets coming down the pipe over the next year. These include:

Innistrad Remastered : Players will revisit Innistrad on January 24.

: Players will revisit Innistrad on January 24. Aetherdrift : It's a race to the finish as Magic players pick from a variety of racers. This will release on February 14.

: It's a race to the finish as Magic players pick from a variety of racers. This will release on February 14. Tarkir: Dragonstorm : Players return to Tarkir and encounter new clans and reborn dragons. This set releases on April 11.

: Players return to Tarkir and encounter new clans and reborn dragons. This set releases on April 11. Edge of Eternities : Explore The Edge, a strange realm sitting at the very bordder of the Blind Eternities. Venture through the surrounding galaxies when this set arrives on August 1.

: Explore The Edge, a strange realm sitting at the very bordder of the Blind Eternities. Venture through the surrounding galaxies when this set arrives on August 1. Marvel's Spider-Man: Yes, the wall-crawler has come to Magic: The Gathering. This is part of a new multi-year collaboration with Marvel that will arrive sometime in 2025.

Wizards of the Coast also has another Universes Beyond set lined up for sometime in 2025. More information on what's coming in the next year can be found on the Magic: The Gathering website. As for the Final Fantasy set, look for it to arrive on Friday, June 13.