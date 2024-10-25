DayZ hits 500,000 daily active users after Frostline expansion Frostline has sold 300,000 copies across all platforms so far.

DayZ has been around for over a decade, but continues to receive new updates and content drops. Most recently, the Frostline expansion added a slew of new materials for players to explore, and it has propelled the zombie survival game to record numbers.

DayZ developer Bohemia Interactive announced the news in a press release shared with Shacknews. The zombie survival game has hit 500,000 daily players, the highest in its long history. This is largely thanks to the Frostline expansion, which has sold 300,000 copies across PC and consoles. DayZ Brand Manager Scott Bowen provided a statement on the news.



Source: Bohemia Interactive

We’re thrilled to celebrate the first week of DayZ Frostline’s success, and we owe it all to our incredible community. A heartfelt thank you to every member, from veteran survivors to fresh spawns. Your unwavering dedication and insightful feedback have been the driving force behind DayZ’s evolution, and the recent surge in player numbers is a testament to its enduring vitality. DayZ Remains a competing driving force of the survival genre, pushing boundaries in every aspect that is hard to replicate.

