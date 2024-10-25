New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

DayZ hits 500,000 daily active users after Frostline expansion

Frostline has sold 300,000 copies across all platforms so far.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bohemia Interactive
1

DayZ has been around for over a decade, but continues to receive new updates and content drops. Most recently, the Frostline expansion added a slew of new materials for players to explore, and it has propelled the zombie survival game to record numbers.

DayZ developer Bohemia Interactive announced the news in a press release shared with Shacknews. The zombie survival game has hit 500,000 daily players, the highest in its long history. This is largely thanks to the Frostline expansion, which has sold 300,000 copies across PC and consoles. DayZ Brand Manager Scott Bowen provided a statement on the news.

A graphic celebrating 500 daily players for DayZ.

Source: Bohemia Interactive

DayZ has been going for over a decade, and the developer isn’t calling it quits any time soon. If you’re adventuring through post-apocalypse, bookmark our DayZ topic page, as we routinely post helpful guides and weekly livestreams.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

