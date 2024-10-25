Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 25: Nintendo Screaming Deals

Halloween deals can be so good, they'll make you scream. That's the hope from the big three console manufacturers, each of which are holding big Halloween sales. PlayStation is continuing its Halloween sale while Xbox continues its annual Shocktober sale. Joining them is Nintendo with Screaming Deals full of discounts and frights across some of its best third-party and indie titles. That includes a first-time discount on Animal Well, so be sure to dive on in. Bring a flashlight.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Halloween
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - $39.99 (20% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $35.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition - $48.59 (38% off)
- V Rising - $29.99 (25% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $11.99 (40% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hades - $9.99 (60% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- DayZ - $27.49 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One - $39.99 (60% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Space Hulk Bundle - $7.99 (80% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $2.99 (85% off)
- Essential Picks
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass - $59.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2 Legacy Collection - $17.49 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves Premium Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Complete Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Yars Rising - $23.99 (20% off)
- Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - $30.09 (57% off)
- Tekken 8 Deluxe Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Sand Land - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster - $20.99 (30% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus - $15.99 (20% off)
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - $19.79 (34% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Deluxe Edition - $31.49 (30% off)
- Little Goody Two Shoes - $11.99 (40% off)
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition - $40.49 (55% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Gold Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Digital Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising - $24.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $21.99 (45% off)
- Park Beyond Complete Edition - $37.49 (50% off)
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals - $1.99 (90% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $24.99 (50% off)
- Volgarr the Viking 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- Choo-Choo Charles - $11.99 (40% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Voice of Cards Trilogy - $24.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $22.49 (55% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- WWE 2K24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dead Space - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Funko Fusion - $40.19 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Nobody Wants to Die - $17.49 (30% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Shocktober
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $32.49 (35% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - $39.99 (20% off)
- Killing Time: Resurrected - $19.99 (20% off)
- Madden NFL 25 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 4 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.99 (20% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $35.99 (40% off)
- Little Goody Two Shoes - $11.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Redfall - $19.99 (50% off)
- System Shock - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $20.99 (70% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $15.99 (60% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $8.99 (70% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight Gold Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $14.99 (70% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger Complete Edition - $27.49 (45% off)
- Quake 2 - $7.99 (20% off)
- Fallout Day Sale
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 3 - $2.49 (75% off)
Nintendo Switch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate - $23.99 (20% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - $32.49 (35% off)
- Killing Time: Resurrected - $19.99 (20% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Screaming Deals
- Animal Well - $19.99 (20% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 - $31.99 (20% off)
- Dave the Diver - $13.99 (30% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Gold Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $20.99 (65% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Capcom Halloween Deals
- Monster Hunter Stories - $23.99 (20% off)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $39.99 (20% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $14.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devolver Digital October Sale
- Cult of the Lamb - $12.49 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Inscyption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Carrion - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $6.24 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.99 (66% off)
- Peglin - $15.99 (20% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $17.99 (70% off)
- Among Us - $3.00 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dredge Complete Edition - $31.99 (20% off)
- Tchia Oleti Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition - $15.99 (20% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
