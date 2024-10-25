Romero Games celebrates 10 years since its opening The studio has expanded to three offices and is planning a fourth in 2025.

It’s a big milestone for John and Brenda Romero and the studio they have established. Romero Games is celebrating its 10th anniversary this week, and with it comes an exciting peek into what’s ahead for the studio, including further plans for employee wellness and studio expansion.

Romero Games shared the celebration of its 10th anniversary on its social media, where John Romero reflected on the studio’s time and thanked everyone who had supported Romero Games up to this point. In a time when the industry is in a rough spot, Romero shared that the studio has expanded and is planning for another office in 2025:

In these 10 years, we've established a studio in Galway, expanded and moved into new offices 3x with a 4th expansion expected in 2025. We're just past 75 people now across all disciplines, and we've retained our inclusive, welcoming culture.

10 years! Thanks to every single member of the team for making this possible. (Join us: https://t.co/iXvlfuvvD3) https://t.co/D8kXOQn1TM — John Romero 🤘🏽 (@romero) October 25, 2024

Romero Games has some very good games behind it and some interesting irons in the fire. The group made an interesting move in the 4X strategy space with Empire of Sin allowing players to create their criminal empire in 1920s Prohibition Era Chicago. It earned a decent Shacknews review from us and it sounds like John Romero is ready to return to his first-person shooter chops with the studio’s next big game.

Regardless, surviving 10 years in an industry as chaotic as video games is worth celebrating. We wish Romero Games the best as it crosses this milestone and will bring you the latest news on the studio’s games as it drops.