Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 25: Fallout Day, Like A Dragon, and Castlevania Fair

When Fallout, Castlevania, and Yakuza are all featured this week, what would lead off this feature? Well, let's just call it Fallstlevaniza and move right along. Steam is celebrating Fallout Day, the premiere of Like A Dragon on Prime Video, and the Castlevania franchise with three sales. If those aren't your bag, you can also find the best from WB Games or Arkane Studios all weekend. If you'd rather have something newer, Windblown from the makers of Dead Cells is now on Steam Early Access and there's a special introductory discount to get you started.
Elsewhere, the Humble Store and Green Man Gaming are having a blowout Halloween sales, the Ubisoft Store is discounting some of its biggest titles, and the Epic Games Store is continuing its holiday sale for another week.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Moving Out - FREE until 10/31
- Prime Gaming Freebies
- Loop Hero - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Spirit of the North - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Trek to Yomi - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- KeyWe - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/20)
- Borderlands 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Eternights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Priest Simulator: Vampire Show - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Tales from the Borderlands - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Killing Floor 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- The Eternal Cylinder - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- No Straight Roads - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/1)
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Epic Halloween Sale
- Alan Wake 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- PC Building Simulator 2 - $16.74 (33% off)
- System Shock - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Train Valley - $1.49 (85% off)
Fanatical
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $55.99 (20% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg [Steam] - $22.04 (27% off)
- Flock [Steam] - $15.32 (23% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $11.39 (43% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- Viewfinder [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Have a Nice Death [Steam] - $13.24 (47% off)
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
Gamebillet
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $33.90 (25% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $23.95 (52% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $35.95 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $47.99 (44% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $15.95 (60% off)
- A Little to the Left [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
Gamersgate
- Sand Land [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- NBA 2K25 [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ [Steam] - $9.60 (84% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Season One [Steam] - $40.00 (60% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 [Steam] - $2.60 (80% off)
GamesPlanet
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $39.99 (43% off)
- NBA 2K25 [Steam] - $45.99 (34% off)
- ASKA [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $9.25 (77% off)
- Atomic Heart [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Bricktales [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Killing Time: Resurrected - $19.99 (20% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies
- Greedfall Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- En Garde! - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Hard West 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Moonlighter - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Arcade Paradise - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Hive Jump 2: Survivors - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- 9 Years of Shadows - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Cursed to Golf - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Hell Pie - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- Showgunners - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/11)
- The Falconeer - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Kerbal Space Program - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/18)
- Ghost Song - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/25)
- BioShock Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/8)
- Monster Train - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Pumpkin Jack - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/22)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $14.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Mirror's Edge - $4.99 (75% off)
- Supreme Commander 2 - $3.24 (75% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code OCT15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- The Axis Unseen [Steam] - $18.67 (25% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $54.59 (22% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Halloween Sale
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $11.90 (83% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Halloween Sale.
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $30.80 (56% off)
- Party Animals [Steam] - $9.00 (55% off)
- Persona 5 Royal [Steam] - $21.60 (64% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $6.75 (77% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive Remnant 2 (Keys must be redeemed before November 4, 2025), Persona 5 Strikers, Jusant, Dome Keeper, Jack Move, Station to Station, and McPixel 3. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get House Flipper and House Flipper VR. Pay $12 or more to also receive the House Flipper HGTV, Popart, Luxury, and Farm DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the House Flipper Pets DLC and House Flipper VR Pets DLC. These activate on Steam and a VR headset is required for House Flipper VR.
Pay $1 or more to get Nostradamus: The Last Prophecy, Sinking Island, Post Mortem, Still Life, and Still Life 2. Pay $5 or more to also receive Syberia, Syberia 2, Syberia 3 (w/An Automaton with a Plan), Yesterday Origins, Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders, and Murder Mystery Machine. Pay $8 or more to also receieve Blacksad: Under the Skin, Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo, and Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot The First Cases. Pay $12 or more to also receive Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot The London Case and Syberia: The World Before. Pay $20 or more to also receive Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Black Widow: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, and Asteroids: Recharged. Pay $10 or more to also receive Missile Command: Recharged, Gravitar: Recharged, Yars: Recharged, and Breakout: Recharged. Pay $15 or more to also receive Quantum: Recharged, Berzerk: Recharged, and Caverns of Mars: Recharged. Pay $20 or more to also receive Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. These activate on Steam.
Pay $6 or more to get First Class Trouble, Perfect Heist 2, and Murky Divers. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tower Unite, The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time, and Blazing Sails. Pay $16 or more to also receive The Break-In. These activate on Steam.
- Humble Halloween Fest
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $49.59 (38% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $24.49 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Starfield Premium Edition [Steam] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Jusant [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Humble Halloween Fest Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $36.00 (70% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Ultimate Edition - $48.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Windblown [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - $39.99 (20% off)
- Killing Time: Resurrected - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $24.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K25 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Fallout Day
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout Franchise Bundle - $52.00 (72% off)
- Like A Dragon Yakuza Franchise Sale
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $24.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon Series Starter Pack - $42.73 (53% off)
- Yakuza Series Starter Pack - $19.78 (51% off)
- The Yakuza Complete Series - $51.23 (63% off)
- More from the Steam Like A Dragon Yakuza Franchise Sale
- Castlevania Fair
- Castlevania Dominus Collection - $19.99 (20% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.74 (25% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $10.99 (45% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Castlevania Fair Sale.
- WB Games Publisher Sale
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - $20.09 (33% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $13.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $9.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $5.99 (90% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $6.99 (90% off)
- LEGO Batman Trilogy Pack - $4.99 (90% off)
- More from the Steam WB Games Publisher Sale.
- Arkane Studios Sale
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Redfall - $19.99 (50% off)
- Prey - $5.99 (80% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Dishonored - $2.49 (75% off)
- Arx Fatalis - $1.64 (67% off)
- Core Keeper - $14.99 (25% off)
- Little Goody Two Shoes - $11.99 (40% off)
- Dave the Diver - $13.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising - $24.99 (50% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Deluxe Edition - $32.49 (35% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Killer7 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Planet Zoo - $15.74 (65% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 - $1.99 (90% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
