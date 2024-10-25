Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 25: Fallout Day, Like A Dragon, and Castlevania Fair

When Fallout, Castlevania, and Yakuza are all featured this week, what would lead off this feature? Well, let's just call it Fallstlevaniza and move right along. Steam is celebrating Fallout Day, the premiere of Like A Dragon on Prime Video, and the Castlevania franchise with three sales. If those aren't your bag, you can also find the best from WB Games or Arkane Studios all weekend. If you'd rather have something newer, Windblown from the makers of Dead Cells is now on Steam Early Access and there's a special introductory discount to get you started.

Elsewhere, the Humble Store and Green Man Gaming are having a blowout Halloween sales, the Ubisoft Store is discounting some of its biggest titles, and the Epic Games Store is continuing its holiday sale for another week.

Use the coupon code OCT15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of October, you'll receive Remnant 2 (Keys must be redeemed before November 4, 2025), Persona 5 Strikers, Jusant, Dome Keeper, Jack Move, Station to Station, and McPixel 3. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get House Flipper and House Flipper VR. Pay $12 or more to also receive the House Flipper HGTV, Popart, Luxury, and Farm DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the House Flipper Pets DLC and House Flipper VR Pets DLC. These activate on Steam and a VR headset is required for House Flipper VR.

Pay $1 or more to get Nostradamus: The Last Prophecy, Sinking Island, Post Mortem, Still Life, and Still Life 2. Pay $5 or more to also receive Syberia, Syberia 2, Syberia 3 (w/An Automaton with a Plan), Yesterday Origins, Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders, and Murder Mystery Machine. Pay $8 or more to also receieve Blacksad: Under the Skin, Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo, and Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot The First Cases. Pay $12 or more to also receive Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot The London Case and Syberia: The World Before. Pay $20 or more to also receive Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Black Widow: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, and Asteroids: Recharged. Pay $10 or more to also receive Missile Command: Recharged, Gravitar: Recharged, Yars: Recharged, and Breakout: Recharged. Pay $15 or more to also receive Quantum: Recharged, Berzerk: Recharged, and Caverns of Mars: Recharged. Pay $20 or more to also receive Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. These activate on Steam.

Pay $6 or more to get First Class Trouble, Perfect Heist 2, and Murky Divers. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tower Unite, The Greatest Penguin Heist of All Time, and Blazing Sails. Pay $16 or more to also receive The Break-In. These activate on Steam.

