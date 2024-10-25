Shack Together 037 - Alarmo, Life Is Strange: Double Exposure, Tesla Reports, feat. Donovan Erskine

We're excited to welcome Donovan Erskine as our special guest on this week's episode of Shack Together! He joins host Asif Khan and co-ghost John Benyamine, along with myself Joe Stasio, for an extended chat on the latest in gaming and tech news and reviews.

The episode features "Metacritic Re:ScoreGuessio", a segment where the crew competes to guess the Metacritic scores of this year's most and least beloved games. From highly anticipated titles like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to lesser known entries like Bleak Faith: Forsaken, this game really tests the depths of the team's knowledge.

Our Story Time segment covers a wide range of topics, including previews of the new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers game and Masahiro Sakurai's confirmation of his next project. We dive into reviews of recent releases like Sonic x Shadow Generations and Zero Sievert, discuss industry news including It Takes Two reaching 20 million sales, and cover Tesla's extensive Q3 2024 earnings report and various legal challenges. The episode also features updates on studio closures, including Netflix's SoCal team and the disbanding of Ubisoft's Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown team. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

