Hazelight Studios celebrates 20 million units sold for It Takes Two by teasing its next game The studio behind It Takes Two is sticking with EA for its next project.

Hazelight Studios has announced that its last game, It Takes Two, has crossed 20 million units sold. In addition, the studio has teased its next project, which is in active development as an EA Original.

Hazelight Studios posted a message to social media to confirm the milestone. The 2021 co-op adventure game received critical acclaim and even earned the coveted Game of the Year award at the Game Awards.

Now that you mention it, think you dropped this in the office @josef_fares? https://t.co/uh6AZAlrHL pic.twitter.com/oWv3Eew4M9 — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) October 17, 2024

Studio Lead Josef Fares made a post in which he confirmed Hazelight’s next game will be a new IP. He went as far as to say the title is two words, the first starting with an S, and the second ending with an N. The official studio account quoted that posted with a graphic confirming that the game will be published by Electronic Arts under the EA Originals label.

