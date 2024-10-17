New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Hazelight Studios celebrates 20 million units sold for It Takes Two by teasing its next game

The studio behind It Takes Two is sticking with EA for its next project.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Electronic Arts
2

Hazelight Studios has announced that its last game, It Takes Two, has crossed 20 million units sold. In addition, the studio has teased its next project, which is in active development as an EA Original.

Hazelight Studios posted a message to social media to confirm the milestone. The 2021 co-op adventure game received critical acclaim and even earned the coveted Game of the Year award at the Game Awards.

Studio Lead Josef Fares made a post in which he confirmed Hazelight’s next game will be a new IP. He went as far as to say the title is two words, the first starting with an S, and the second ending with an N. The official studio account quoted that posted with a graphic confirming that the game will be published by Electronic Arts under the EA Originals label.

With the success of It Takes Two, it’s no secret that Hazelight has been hard at work on its next project. Bookmark our topic page dedicated to the company for updates on that game.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola