2K Motion Capture Workers file for union election 2K MoCap Union would be the first of its kind in the video game industry.

Motion capture performers at 2K are filing for a union election. The group is being formed under the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, and would be the first MoCap union in the history of the video game industry.

IATSE announced the formation of the 2K MoCap Union in a post on X today. The 21 filing employees work on franchises including NBA 2K, TopSpin 2K, WWE 2K, XCOM, Bioshock, and Mafia. The group initially sought voluntary recognition from parent company Take-Two Interactive, according to Variety. Now, 2K MoCap Union is looking for government supervision.



Source: IATSE

This comes during a wave of increased unionization efforts across the video game industry. As recent years have been rife with layoffs and studio closures, workers are looking to protect themselves through unionization.