2K Motion Capture Workers file for union election

2K MoCap Union would be the first of its kind in the video game industry.
Donovan Erskine
1

Motion capture performers at 2K are filing for a union election. The group is being formed under the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, and would be the first MoCap union in the history of the video game industry.

IATSE announced the formation of the 2K MoCap Union in a post on X today. The 21 filing employees work on franchises including NBA 2K, TopSpin 2K, WWE 2K, XCOM, Bioshock, and Mafia. The group initially sought voluntary recognition from parent company Take-Two Interactive, according to Variety. Now, 2K MoCap Union is looking for government supervision.

The official logo for the 2K MoCap Union.

Source: IATSE

This comes during a wave of increased unionization efforts across the video game industry. As recent years have been rife with layoffs and studio closures, workers are looking to protect themselves through unionization.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

