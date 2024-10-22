Metal Slug Tactics gets November release date The release date for the game came alongside the reveal of Ikari Warriors Ralf, Clark, and Leona as playable characters.

The grand collaboration between SNK, Dotemu, and developer Leikir Studio that is Metal Slug Tactics finally has a release date. The game has been much anticipated for several years now as it went quietly through development, but now it seems Dotemu and Leikir are set to hit the ground running. The game got a November 2024 release date, and with it came the reveal that we’ll also get Ralf, Clark, and Leona from Ikari Warriors and King of Fighters fame as playable characters.

Dotemu announced the details Metal Slug Tactics’ release date in a new trailer and via the group’s social media. According to the announcement, Metal Slug Tactics will launch on November 5, 2024 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. That wasn’t all. Dotemu also revealed that in addition to the regular Metal Slug cast, the Ikari Warriors, Clark, Ralf, and Leona, will be joining the roster as playable characters.

It looks like Ralf, Clark, and Leona will be more than just extra units to order around in your battles. They each have some unique abilities that fit their appearances in fighters and shoot-‘em-ups, such as Ralf’s explosive punches and Clark’s penchant for high-impact wrestling moves. And with the release date so close at hand, we won’t be waiting long to find out for ourselves.

With the November 5 release date set for the game, stay tuned to the Metal Slug Tactics topic for further updates and news as it drops, right here at Shacknews.