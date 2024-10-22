Masahiro Sakurai's next game started development in 2022 Sakurai began work on the game as soon as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate wrapped DLC development.

Masahiro Sakurai, beloved game developer and architect of the Super Smash Bros. series, published the final installment in his YouTube series today. For the past two years, the Masahiro Sakurai on Making Games channel saw routine uploads where Sakurai shared advice and wisdom about game development. In his series finale, Sakurai confirms that his next game is currently in development.

The final episode of Sakurai’s YouTube series reveals that he wrote a pitch for a new game after Sora, the final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, was released in 2021. The pitch was approved, and development was slated to begin in April 2022.

Sakurai had several months of free time between the approval of his pitch and the start of development. So, while a team was being assembled, he recorded footage for his YouTube channel.

This confirmation will undoubtedly lead to speculation about Sakurai’s next game. With a new Nintendo console on the horizon, some theorize that a new Smash Bros. game could be on the way. There are also fans wondering if Sakurai could be making a return to the Kirby or Kid Icarus franchises. He says in the video that an official announcement will come “sooner or later,” so stay tuned for future updates on Masahiro Sakurai’s next game.