New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Masahiro Sakurai's next game started development in 2022

Sakurai began work on the game as soon as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate wrapped DLC development.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Masahiro Sakurai
1

Masahiro Sakurai, beloved game developer and architect of the Super Smash Bros. series, published the final installment in his YouTube series today. For the past two years, the Masahiro Sakurai on Making Games channel saw routine uploads where Sakurai shared advice and wisdom about game development. In his series finale, Sakurai confirms that his next game is currently in development.

The final episode of Sakurai’s YouTube series reveals that he wrote a pitch for a new game after Sora, the final DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, was released in 2021. The pitch was approved, and development was slated to begin in April 2022.

Sakurai had several months of free time between the approval of his pitch and the start of development. So, while a team was being assembled, he recorded footage for his YouTube channel.

This confirmation will undoubtedly lead to speculation about Sakurai’s next game. With a new Nintendo console on the horizon, some theorize that a new Smash Bros. game could be on the way. There are also fans wondering if Sakurai could be making a return to the Kirby or Kid Icarus franchises. He says in the video that an official announcement will come “sooner or later,” so stay tuned for future updates on Masahiro Sakurai’s next game.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola