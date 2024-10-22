New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - October 22, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, Shackers, to the back end of October. We’re chugging along into the holiday season nonstop and it’s almost that very special time of year for Game of the Year and Award deliberations. We’ve still got plenty of fun coming in between, though, so buckle into for a couple more months while we close out this year proper. For now? It’s time to shut down another day of posting with your latest Evening Reading. Enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shackenws...

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

The Axis Unseen is a little unforgiving

It’s really fun, though. Very freeform and explorative with a beautiful environment and creepy critters.

Game recognize game

Pacific Drive is still high on my indie top 10 list this year. Very good game.

Alternative platforms in music

Thomas Edison probably wouldn’t be thrilled, but oh well, he’s dead.

Never forget when Maggie was the most dangerous

Episodes like these and the Burns murder episode convinced me that you never get on Maggie Simpson’s bad side.

New progress on Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite & Beyond!

It's been great watching this project grow with Max’s help and the rest of the artists and programmers that have poured their time into it.

Guilty Gear patch notes coming, Leos are unbothered

The life of unga bunga has no fear of patch notes.

The skies of No Man’s Sky

What a beautiful game Hello Games made.

And there you have it. That’s our Evening Reading for this fine October 22. Thank you for reading Shacknews. We appreciate you, and if you appreciate what we’re doing, then consider supporting through Shacknews Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Shackpets. It’s a free app on Android and iOS where you can upload and vote on pet pics and pit your pets against others in the ultimate battle of cuteness. Finally, be sure to check out Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game where you can choose from a daily randomized set of prompts to come up with the ultimate trillion dollar startup.

Bubbletron values a startup for THC-Infused Sugar Grizzly Bears at $110,930,400,000
I was just thinking we had a good arrangement for THC gummy bears on Bubbletron tonight. Not the highest value, but Bubbletron seems to like it.
Source: Bubbletron

Have a good evening, Shackers. We’ll see you again right before Halloween.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola