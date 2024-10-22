Evening Reading - October 22, 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to the back end of October. We’re chugging along into the holiday season nonstop and it’s almost that very special time of year for Game of the Year and Award deliberations. We’ve still got plenty of fun coming in between, though, so buckle into for a couple more months while we close out this year proper. For now? It’s time to shut down another day of posting with your latest Evening Reading. Enjoy.

The Axis Unseen is a little unforgiving

It’s really fun, though. Very freeform and explorative with a beautiful environment and creepy critters.

Game recognize game

This is a hell of a strange place to break down... oh look, a friendly flesh-less centaur creature is stopping to help! 🌬️🚘



Play The Axis Unseen from @NPurkeypile today - there's some bones in need of roadside assistance. pic.twitter.com/Watch8St4t — Ironwood Studios | Pacific Drive is Out Now 🚘 (@ironwoodtweets) October 22, 2024

Pacific Drive is still high on my indie top 10 list this year. Very good game.

Alternative platforms in music

This is just awesome. pic.twitter.com/ddQg6R9ZyF — Bill S. Esquire (@BillSEsquire_11) October 22, 2024

Thomas Edison probably wouldn’t be thrilled, but oh well, he’s dead.

Never forget when Maggie was the most dangerous

pic.twitter.com/UXZYpB0bcG — Out of Context Simpsons Treehouse of Horror 🎃 (@OOCCouchGags) October 22, 2024

Episodes like these and the Burns murder episode convinced me that you never get on Maggie Simpson’s bad side.

New progress on Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite & Beyond!

HEADS UP! On Wednesday, October 23rd at 8pm PT, we'll be showcasing all the latest developments from @MVCI_Beyond! Our fan-made, full-game, visual/gameplay overhaul mod for Marvel vs Capcom Infinite on PC.



See you on the 23rd!https://t.co/u6tSKyp4jPhttps://t.co/cY7HuaHp5H pic.twitter.com/66026fxcwM — Maximilian Dood (@maximilian_) October 22, 2024

It's been great watching this project grow with Max’s help and the rest of the artists and programmers that have poured their time into it.

Guilty Gear patch notes coming, Leos are unbothered

The life of unga bunga has no fear of patch notes.

The skies of No Man’s Sky

What a beautiful game Hello Games made.

And there you have it. That's our Evening Reading for this fine October 22.

I was just thinking we had a good arrangement for THC gummy bears on Bubbletron tonight. Not the highest value, but Bubbletron seems to like it.

Source: Bubbletron

Have a good evening, Shackers. We'll see you again right before Halloween.