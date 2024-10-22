New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Bandai Namco to publish Rebel Wolves studio's debut game

Led by former Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 devs, Rebel Wolves is creating a fantasy-fiction action RPG adventure called the Dawnwalker saga.
TJ Denzer
Image via Rebel Wolves
A couple years after its founding, relatively new Polish studio Rebel Wolves has found a publishing partner for its debut game in Bandai Namco. The studio gained attention when it opened its doors under the leadership of Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz. Now, the group has notable support with Bandai Namco helping it to launch its first project: a dark fantasy action-RPG called the Dawnwalker saga.

Rebel Wolves announced the publishing partnership with Bandai Namco via the studio’s social media this week. While it seems the Dawnwalker saga will cover multiple games, Bandai Namco is set to publish the first for now:

Rebel Wolves originally opened its doors in February 2022. The group not only includes Tomaszkiewicz, but a number of other key developers on Witcher and Cyberpunk who joined him in jumping ship after Tomaszkiewicz left CD Projekt in 2021. With Bandai Namco backing it, Rebel Wolves’ position looks solidified to get its first game out the door.

As we wait to see what the Dawnwalker saga brings, stay tuned for reveals and updates on the game here at Shacknews. You can follow fresh updates on the Rebel Wolves topic.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

