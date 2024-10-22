Bandai Namco to publish Rebel Wolves studio's debut game Led by former Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 devs, Rebel Wolves is creating a fantasy-fiction action RPG adventure called the Dawnwalker saga.

A couple years after its founding, relatively new Polish studio Rebel Wolves has found a publishing partner for its debut game in Bandai Namco. The studio gained attention when it opened its doors under the leadership of Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz. Now, the group has notable support with Bandai Namco helping it to launch its first project: a dark fantasy action-RPG called the Dawnwalker saga.

Rebel Wolves announced the publishing partnership with Bandai Namco via the studio’s social media this week. While it seems the Dawnwalker saga will cover multiple games, Bandai Namco is set to publish the first for now:

Bandai Namco Europe will become the global publisher of our first Dawnwalker game — a dark fantasy narrative sandbox AAA action RPG, set in medieval Europe. More news about the game coming later this year!

Rebel Wolves originally opened its doors in February 2022. The group not only includes Tomaszkiewicz, but a number of other key developers on Witcher and Cyberpunk who joined him in jumping ship after Tomaszkiewicz left CD Projekt in 2021. With Bandai Namco backing it, Rebel Wolves’ position looks solidified to get its first game out the door.

As we wait to see what the Dawnwalker saga brings, stay tuned for reveals and updates on the game here at Shacknews. You can follow fresh updates on the Rebel Wolves topic.