Former Witcher 3 director and Cyberpunk 2077 devs form Rebel Wolves studio Rebel Wolves will be based out of Warsaw and is hiring up for work on an AAA dark fantasy-fiction RPG.

After the fiasco of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED likely left a bad flavor in a lot of people’s mouths, devs included. But out of bad times may come something brighter for those who want to do something about it. That seems to be the goal behind Rebel Wolves, a new game studio opened by Witcher 3’s director and a number of veteran devs from CD Projekt. They’ve opened Rebel Wolves’ doors and are setting out to get started on its first gaming project in the form of a dark fantasy RPG.

Rebel Wolves announced its opening with a new website on February 16, 2022. It is led up by Witcher 3 director and secondary Cyberpunk 2077 director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, who will act as studio director and CEO. Rebel Wolves also had some key words in its first press release about its efforts towards putting its development team first.

“Unified by the mission of putting the team first—ALWAYS—they believe that happy people create great games as they endeavor to revolutionize the RPG genre with their first project.”

As the studio opens its doors, Rebel Wolves will begin work on what it has described as an AAA dark fantasy RPG.

Tomaszkiewicz is already joined at Rebel Wolves by some key devs and leadership from both CD Projekt and elsewhere. That includes design director Daniel Sadowski (The Witcher, Nitreal Games, Growing Up), narrative director Jakub Szamałek (Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Thronebreaker), animation director Tamara Zawada (Witcher 3, Shadow Warrior 2, Capcom Vancouver), art director Bartłomiej Gaweł (Witcher 1-3), CFO Michał Boryka, and Studio Head Robert Murzynowski.

For its first project, Rebel Wolves will be hiring up to design a new AAA cRPG with a dark fantasy-fiction motif. There’s a single piece of concept art so far that shows a figure with fangs and surrounded by bats sliding down a hill with spear in hand to combat a group of soldiers with a peasant village and castle in the background.

With Rebel Wolves’ doors open, we’ll see if the studio can achieve the workplace balance it’s seeking outside of CD Projekt’s recently troubled years. Stay tuned as we await further details on the studio and its upcoming game here at Shacknews.