The Witcher 3 Director leaves CD Projekt following workplace bullying allegations The hits keep coming for CD Projekt as allegations against a top Director have come to light.

CD Projekt already has a bunch on its plate in regards to Cyberpunk 2077, which arguably dealt some serious damage to the company’s long-standing reputation. Now, it’s been discovered that the company is also fighting some internal issues. A new report found that Konrad Tomaszkiewicz has resigned from his position at CD Projekt following accusations of workplace bullying.

This story comes by way of an exclusive report made by Bloomberg. CD Projekt had reportedly been conducting an internal investigation on the allegations made against Tomaszkiewicz for months. Although Tomaszkiewicz denied the allegations, and the lengthy internal investigation found him not guilty, the Director ultimately chose to resign from his position and leave the company.

If the name Tomaszkiewicz doesn’t ring a bell, you may be familiar with his work on The Witcher 3, for which he served as the game’s Director. In his resignation, Tomaszkiewicz penned a message to his coworkers, which Bloomberg also obtained. In the email, he acknowledges that the investigation found him not guilty, though he would still resign due to “the bad blood [he] caused.”

“Nonetheless, a lot of people are feeling fear, stress or discomfort when working with me,” Tomaszkiewicz wrote. There aren’t any specifics as to the behavior the ex-Director exhibited, other than it was defined as workplace bullying. This report also states that Tomaszkiewicz was set to once again lead on a new game in the Witcher series.

This story is just the latest instance of someone in a leadership position in the gaming industry using such power and influence to either bully or harass others. It also happens to be just the latest hit to CD Projekt, whose handling of Cyberpunk 2077 led to severe backlash from all parties. For more emerging stories out of the gaming industry, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.