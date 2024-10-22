Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release time
Here's when Black Ops 6 will come out in regions around the world.
The launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is upon us. If you’re excited to jump in on day one, you can find out exactly when Black Ops 6 launches in your area using the global release schedule below.
Black Ops 6 release time
These are the release times for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in territories around the world, as confirmed by Treyarch.
October 24
- Los Angeles: 9 p.m. PDT
- Mexico City: 10 p.m. CST
October 25
- New York: 12 a.m. EDT
- São Paulo: 1 a.m. BRT
- London: 5 a.m. BST
- Paris: 6 a.m. CEST
- Stockholm: 6 a.m. CEST
- Johannesburg: 6 a.m. SAST
- Dubai: 8 a.m. GST
- Seoul: 1 p.m. KST
- Tokyo: 1 p.m. JST
- Sydney: 3 p.m. AEDT
That’s when you can start playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in regions around the world. Make Shacknews your home for everything related to Black Ops 6.
