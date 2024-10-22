Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release time Here's when Black Ops 6 will come out in regions around the world.

The launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is upon us. If you’re excited to jump in on day one, you can find out exactly when Black Ops 6 launches in your area using the global release schedule below.

Black Ops 6 release time



Source: Activision

These are the release times for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in territories around the world, as confirmed by Treyarch.

October 24

Los Angeles: 9 p.m. PDT

Mexico City: 10 p.m. CST

October 25

New York: 12 a.m. EDT

São Paulo: 1 a.m. BRT

London: 5 a.m. BST

Paris: 6 a.m. CEST

Stockholm: 6 a.m. CEST

Johannesburg: 6 a.m. SAST

Dubai: 8 a.m. GST

Seoul: 1 p.m. KST

Tokyo: 1 p.m. JST

Sydney: 3 p.m. AEDT

That’s when you can start playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in regions around the world. Make Shacknews your home for everything related to Black Ops 6.