New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release time

Here's when Black Ops 6 will come out in regions around the world.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Activision
2

The launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is upon us. If you’re excited to jump in on day one, you can find out exactly when Black Ops 6 launches in your area using the global release schedule below.

Black Ops 6 release time

A world map annotated with release times for Black Ops 6 in various regions.

Source: Activision

These are the release times for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in territories around the world, as confirmed by Treyarch.

October 24

  • Los Angeles: 9 p.m. PDT
  • Mexico City: 10 p.m. CST

October 25

  • New York: 12 a.m. EDT
  • São Paulo: 1 a.m. BRT
  • London: 5 a.m. BST
  • Paris: 6 a.m. CEST
  • Stockholm: 6 a.m. CEST
  • Johannesburg: 6 a.m. SAST
  • Dubai: 8 a.m. GST
  • Seoul: 1 p.m. KST
  • Tokyo: 1 p.m. JST
  • Sydney: 3 p.m. AEDT

That’s when you can start playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in regions around the world. Make Shacknews your home for everything related to Black Ops 6.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola