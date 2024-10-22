New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Wall Street Journal & New York Post sue Perplexity AI over content use

WSJ parent company Dow Jones and the New York Post allege that Perplexity is using their content illegally.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Perplexity
2

Search engine and research AI company Perplexity AI may be headed to court for alleged stealing and misuse of content from the Wall Street Journal and New York Post. The New York Post and WSJ parent company Dow Jones have filed a lawsuit against Perplexity, claiming that the company is “freeriding” off of content from both outlets.

Wall Street Journal and New York Post announce their lawsuit against Perplexity AI this week, claming that Perplexity competes unfairly for readers by illegally utilizing content from the publishers.

“This suit is brought by news publishers who seek redress for Perplexity’s brazen scheme to compete for readers while simultaneously freeriding on the valuable content the publishers produce,” the lawsuit reads.

The main issue alleged by Wall Street Journal and New York Post is that Perplexity’s search engine can simply serve up a full page article, rather than just snippets as search engines like Google have been doing. By doing this, the groups claim that Perplexity unfairly directs traffic away from their business while also utilizing their work to do it.

It wouldn’t be the first time AI companies have been sued over unauthorized use of content. George R.R. Martin and others have sued ChatGPT for unauthorized use of their work in training AI models, and just recently, the producer of Blade Runner 2049 sued Tesla and Warner Bros over unauthorized use of AI images.

With this latest lawsuit, it remains to be seen if courts will rule in favor of AI or the content creators. Stay tuned to our AI topic for further updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

