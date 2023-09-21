George R.R. Martin sues OpenAI over copyright infringement The Game of Thrones author is among several accusing the ChatGPT creator of violating copyright laws.

While several of the world’s biggest tech companies have been tripping over themselves to implement AI into their goods and services, there remain widespread concerns about the ethics surrounding AI and how it works. Specifically, the unconsented use of existing material owned by human creators. It’s exactly what has landed ChatGPT maker OpenAI in hot water as the company is now being sued by Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin for copyright infringement.

The Author’s Guild filed a complaint against OpenAI in a New York federal court this week. The complaint was filed on behalf of several authors, including George Saunders, Jodi Picoult, Jonathan Franzen, and George R.R. Martin. It calls out OpenAI for allowing ChatGPT to be trained using their copyrighted material. The filing also describes ChatGPT’s algorithm as “systematic theft on a mass scale.”



Source: OpenAI

“It is imperative that we stop this theft in its tracks or we will destroy our incredible literary culture, which feeds many other creative industries in the U.S.,” Authors Guild CEO Mary Rasenberger said in a statement. “Great books are generally written by those who spend their careers and, indeed, their lives, learning and perfecting their crafts. To preserve our literature, authors must have the ability to control if and how their works are used by generative AI.”

This isn't the first time that OpenAI got sued over its ChatGPT service. Earlier this year, a radio host sued the tech company after ChatGPT generated false allegations of fraud against him. The danger that AI poses to writers, artists, and other creators has been heavily debated since the technology started taking off in recent years.