Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Radio host sues OpenAI for defamation after ChatGPT generates false accusations

ChatGPT generated false allegations that a radio host defrauded a non-profit organization.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
OpenAI
1

The boom of AI has bred a lot of concerns about the potential dangers of the technology. One specific concern has been the potential to use AI to spread disinformation on a large scale. That’s exactly what led to a new defamation lawsuit filed against OpenAI after ChatGPT fabricated legal accusations against a Georgia radio host.

The lawsuit against ChatGPT creator OpenAI was filed earlier this week in Georgia’s Superior Court, as reported by The Verge. Mark Walters, a radio host in Georgia filed the lawsuit after a journalist used AI to generate documents that accused Walters of defrauding and embezzling money from a non-profit organization. The potential for such documents to be spread and negatively affect Walters’ reputation is right in line with one of the biggest concerns of AI, and is mentioned directly in the lawsuit.

The OpenAI logo on a gradient background.

Source: OpenAI

The filing also mentions the fact that OpenAI is fully aware of the fact that ChatGPT sometimes fabricates information, failing to directly state that it is false. Known as “hallucinations,” it’s something that OpenAI has acknowledged in the past, and NVIDIA set out to lessen the frequency of these hallucinations with its NeMo Guardrails software.

The result of Mark Walters’ lawsuit against OpenAI could be a massive moment in the story of artificial intelligence. If the tech company is held accountable, we’ll be curious to see if it leads to any major changes across the board for ChatGPT and similar services. Shacknews continues to monitor and share the most important stories in the world of AI.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola