Blade Runner 2049 producer sues Tesla and Warner Bros. over AI images The company is accusing Tesla of using Blade Runner 2049 imagery to AI generate promotional material.

Alcon Entertainment, the production company behind Blade Runner 2049, is suing Tesla and Warner Bros. after the former used alleged AI-generated images to promote its Cybercab robotaxi vehicle. The company claims that this material was generated using imagery from the 2017 film.

Alcon Entertainment filed the lawsuit in a California court today, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. It specifically takes aim at promotional images used during Tesla’s robotaxi event earlier this month, which featured images that reference sci-fi films like Back to the Future and Blade Runner 2049. In the suit, Alcon states that it does not want to be associated with Elon Musk given his “extreme political and social views.”

Tesla's Cybercab was revealed during an event earlier this month.

Source: Tesla

Warner Bros., who hosted Tesla’s robotaxi event at its movie studio in Burbank, California, is named in the lawsuit for allegedly facilitating the partnership. Warner Bros. was the distributor of Blade Runner 2049.

The lawsuit against Tesla and Warner Bros. is the latest example of IP-holders pushing back against the use of their property to generate material with AI. As the entertainment industry continues to grapple with the growth of AI, stay with Shacknews for the most notable stories.