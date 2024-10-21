New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Blade Runner 2049 producer sues Tesla and Warner Bros. over AI images

The company is accusing Tesla of using Blade Runner 2049 imagery to AI generate promotional material.
Donovan Erskine
2

Alcon Entertainment, the production company behind Blade Runner 2049, is suing Tesla and Warner Bros. after the former used alleged AI-generated images to promote its Cybercab robotaxi vehicle. The company claims that this material was generated using imagery from the 2017 film.

Alcon Entertainment filed the lawsuit in a California court today, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. It specifically takes aim at promotional images used during Tesla’s robotaxi event earlier this month, which featured images that reference sci-fi films like Back to the Future and Blade Runner 2049. In the suit, Alcon states that it does not want to be associated with Elon Musk given his “extreme political and social views.”

A side view of the Tesla Cybercab.
Tesla's Cybercab was revealed during an event earlier this month.
Source: Tesla

Warner Bros., who hosted Tesla’s robotaxi event at its movie studio in Burbank, California, is named in the lawsuit for allegedly facilitating the partnership. Warner Bros. was the distributor of Blade Runner 2049.

The lawsuit against Tesla and Warner Bros. is the latest example of IP-holders pushing back against the use of their property to generate material with AI. As the entertainment industry continues to grapple with the growth of AI, stay with Shacknews for the most notable stories.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

