Destiny 2 update 8.1.0.2 patch notes
See the changes in Destiny 2's October 22, 2024 update.
Bungie has released the 8.1.0.2 update for Destiny 2. Let's check the patch notes.
Destiny 2 update 8.1.0.2 patch notes
Bungie posted the following patch notes to the Destiny website today.
Activities
Excision
- Fixed an issue where the incorrect skybox was showing during The Final Shape ending cinematic.
Seasonal
- Fixed an issue where Act I progression would be blocked if the player abandoned the prologue quest.
- Fixed an issue where the Tonic Capsule would soft lock the game when accessed through the Quests menu.
- Fixed an issue where players could get locked out of creating Tonics if the Tonic Brewing Guide went to the Postmaster.
- Fixed an issue where Major Fieldworks did not play their corresponding voiceover.
- Fixed an issue where onscreen tutorials could not be dismissed during Fieldwork missions.
Onslaught: Salvation
- Fixed an issue where only the first player opening the extra chest at the end of wave 50 of Onslaught would earn the reward.
Raid and Dungeons
Vesper's Host
- Fixed an issue where Master difficulty was not rewarding Artifice Armor.
- Fixed an issue where players could duplicate nuclear cores.
UI/UX
Pathfinder
- Fixed an issue where Pathfinder third completion was not giving rewards.
Gameplay and Investment
Armor
Sanguine Alchemy
- Added adebuff icon so players can identify that they have been marked by an enemy.
Peacekeepers
- Fixed an issue where SMGs could maintain their damage buff indefinitely when swapping between weapons.
Weapons
Heavy Burst Hand Cannons
- Fixed an issue where they were dealing slightly reduced precision damage.
Revision Zero
- Fixed an issue where Revision Zero would lock into sniper mode when using the Heavy Burst origin trait.
The Last Word
- Fixed an issue where The Last Word was doing too much damage against players.
- Increased damage vs. combatantats has not been readjusted.
- Enjoy the PvE buff and yeehaw responsibly.
- Weapon has been reenabled in PvP and Gambit.
- Increased damage vs. combatantats has not been readjusted.
Emblems
- Fixed an issue where the Bungie Foundation Through the Storm emblem was missing its title in the Collections screen.
Artifact
- Fixed an issue where the Retinal Burn Artifact perk has the wrong name assigned in the Artifact screen.
Localization
- Fixed an issue with the French translation of the Precision Instrument perk.
- Fixed an issue where text would become truncated for some languages on the Season Content Overview and Offer screen.
That's everything new in Destiny 2 update 8.1.0.2. Bookmark our Destiny 2 strategy guide for everything you need to know about the sci-fi looter shooter.
From The Chatty
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Destiny 2 update 8.1.0.2 patch notes