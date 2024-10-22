New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2 update 8.1.0.2 patch notes

See the changes in Destiny 2's October 22, 2024 update.
Bungie
Bungie has released the 8.1.0.2 update for Destiny 2. Let's check the patch notes.

Destiny 2 2024 key art, depicting guardians in battle.

Source: Bungie

Bungie posted the following patch notes to the Destiny website today.

Activities

Excision

  • Fixed an issue where the incorrect skybox was showing during The Final Shape ending cinematic.

Seasonal

  • Fixed an issue where Act I progression would be blocked if the player abandoned the prologue quest.
  • Fixed an issue where the Tonic Capsule would soft lock the game when accessed through the Quests menu.
  • Fixed an issue where players could get locked out of creating Tonics if the Tonic Brewing Guide went to the Postmaster.
  • Fixed an issue where Major Fieldworks did not play their corresponding voiceover.
  • Fixed an issue where onscreen tutorials could not be dismissed during Fieldwork missions.

Onslaught: Salvation

  • Fixed an issue where only the first player opening the extra chest at the end of wave 50 of Onslaught would earn the reward.

Raid and Dungeons

Vesper's Host

  • Fixed an issue where Master difficulty was not rewarding Artifice Armor.
  • Fixed an issue where players could duplicate nuclear cores.

UI/UX

Pathfinder

  • Fixed an issue where Pathfinder third completion was not giving rewards.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Sanguine Alchemy

  • Added adebuff icon so players can identify that they have been marked by an enemy.

Peacekeepers

  • Fixed an issue where SMGs could maintain their damage buff indefinitely when swapping between weapons.

Weapons

Heavy Burst Hand Cannons

  • Fixed an issue where they were dealing slightly reduced precision damage.

Revision Zero

  • Fixed an issue where Revision Zero would lock into sniper mode when using the Heavy Burst origin trait.

The Last Word

  • Fixed an issue where The Last Word was doing too much damage against players.
    • Increased damage vs. combatantats has not been readjusted.
      • Enjoy the PvE buff and yeehaw responsibly.
    • Weapon has been reenabled in PvP and Gambit.

Emblems

  • Fixed an issue where the Bungie Foundation Through the Storm emblem was missing its title in the Collections screen.

Artifact

  • Fixed an issue where the Retinal Burn Artifact perk has the wrong name assigned in the Artifact screen.

Localization

  • Fixed an issue with the French translation of the Precision Instrument perk.
  • Fixed an issue where text would become truncated for some languages on the Season Content Overview and Offer screen.

That's everything new in Destiny 2 update 8.1.0.2. Bookmark our Destiny 2 strategy guide for everything you need to know about the sci-fi looter shooter.

