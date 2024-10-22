New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Texas Instruments (TXN) Q3 2024 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations

The semiconductor company posted a beat on both fronts for its third financial quarter.
1

Texas Instruments (TXN) is out with its earnings for Q3 2024. The results show that the semiconductor company managed to beat both earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter.

Texas Instruments published its Q3 2024 earnings report after markets closed today. The company reported $4.15 billion in revenue, edging out the expectation of $4.1 billion. As for EPS, Texas Instruments earned $1.47 per-share against the expected $1.38.

Texas Instruments' (TXN) stock chart on October 22, 2024.

"TI's fourth quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $3.70 billion to $4.00 billion and earnings per share between $1.07 and $1.29,” said Haviv Ilan, CEO of Texas Instruments. “We continue to expect our fourth quarter effective tax rate to be about 13%."

Texas Instruments (TXN) stock took an initial dip in after-hours trading, before soaring as high as $197.00. Make Shacknews your home for new at the intersection of finance and technology.

