Evening Reading - October 18, 2024

Greetings, Shacknews. I'm back for another exciting end to the week. It's time for another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

The season of frights has arrived! 👻



Jump into the #FFXIV All Saints' Wake celebrations now - it's time for a Night of Devilry! 😈 https://t.co/iZo3Shw61x



Event ends November 4! pic.twitter.com/Gj6kf3Ecly — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) October 18, 2024

Final Fantasy 14 Online has kicked off its annual All Saints' Wake event.

At launch, #BlackOps6 will offer an exceptional arsenal of 33 different Weapons for players to build their favorite Loadouts 🔥



Let’s dive into into the gear 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xr4f6pU4Nf — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 18, 2024

There's a full-blown thread on the weapons you can expect to see in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as well as Perks and Scorestreaks and such.

Receive special Pokémon as Mystery Gifts for completing specific Pokédexes!



If you complete your Paldea Pokédex, Kitakami Pokédex, and Blueberry Pokédex from #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜, you’ll receive a Shiny Meloetta in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME!



🔗:… pic.twitter.com/R0IltCDBLA — Pokémon (@Pokemon) October 18, 2024

Pokemon Home now has a new Guidebook feature and it'll give you a chance to pick up some special Pokemon through the Mystery Gifts feature.

And make sure you're keeping up on the latest card reveals for Hearthstone: The Great Dark Beyond. Check out the new Death Knight cards!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Elmo is your friend

Elmo is here to listen. Elmo loves you, Mr. Andrew Garfield! ❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/rW86tR5Gof — Elmo (@elmo) October 18, 2024

Andrew Garfield opens up to Elmo.

But, holes!

This is like that episode of The Simpsons where Springfield got trashed, so everyone just moved the entire town up the highway.

PG Spray

Al Roker had Snoop Dogg do the weather forecast for weed related towns 🔥🤣 pic.twitter.com/R12PKZSTic — ☠️Daddy Bones☠️ (@UpBeatSkeletor) October 17, 2024

Bow wow wow...

Nothing but the Hotfix

Special thanks to the Games Done Quick team! Disaster Relief Done Quick successfully raised $45,191 for Direct Relief, which will continue aiding victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

A Career Ending 2k Injury is CRAZY 😂🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nntw5vDMp1 — 300k Tray (@TraySold) October 17, 2024

They call him The Big ACL Tear.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Bryan Danielson's full-time career is over. Can anybody stop the Mox World Order?

Also, shoutout to the new theme music for new AEW signee Shelton Benjamin, done by friend of Shacknews Mega Ran!

Tonight in video game music

<a href="https://superguitarbros.bandcamp.com/album/breath-of-the-wild">Breath of the Wild by Super Guitar Bros</a>

The Super Guitar Bros. have released a new album covering the best tracks from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for October!