New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - October 18, 2024

Giving flowers to Games Done Quick, Mega Ran, the Super Guitar Bros., Elmo, and Video Game Shaq.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings, Shacknews. I'm back for another exciting end to the week. It's time for another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Final Fantasy 14 Online has kicked off its annual All Saints' Wake event.

There's a full-blown thread on the weapons you can expect to see in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as well as Perks and Scorestreaks and such.

Pokemon Home now has a new Guidebook feature and it'll give you a chance to pick up some special Pokemon through the Mystery Gifts feature.

And make sure you're keeping up on the latest card reveals for Hearthstone: The Great Dark Beyond. Check out the new Death Knight cards!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Elmo is your friend

Andrew Garfield opens up to Elmo.

But, holes!

This is like that episode of The Simpsons where Springfield got trashed, so everyone just moved the entire town up the highway.

PG Spray

Bow wow wow...

Nothing but the Hotfix

Special thanks to the Games Done Quick team! Disaster Relief Done Quick successfully raised $45,191 for Direct Relief, which will continue aiding victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

They call him The Big ACL Tear.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Bryan Danielson's full-time career is over. Can anybody stop the Mox World Order?

Also, shoutout to the new theme music for new AEW signee Shelton Benjamin, done by friend of Shacknews Mega Ran!

Tonight in video game music

The Super Guitar Bros. have released a new album covering the best tracks from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for October! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola