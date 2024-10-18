Evening Reading - October 18, 2024

Greetings, Shacknews. I'm back for another exciting end to the week. It's time for another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shack Together 036 - Silent Hill 2, Metaphor ReFantazio, Xbox Partner Showcase, feat. TJ Denzer
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 crossed 4.5 million players this week
- Tesla Full Self-Driving faces NHTSA safety probe following fatal collision
- Amazon (AMZN) invests in multiple nuclear energy projects to power AWS data centers
- Five Nights at Freddy's 2 hits theaters December 2025
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 comes to PC in January 2025
- Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii moves its release date away from Monster Hunter Wilds
- Shack Chat: What franchise or game do you want to see added to Nintendo Alarmo?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Oct. 18: Kicking shell with Splintered Fate
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Oct. 18: Epic Games Store Halloween Sale
Around the Gaming Horn
Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.
The season of frights has arrived! 👻— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) October 18, 2024
Jump into the #FFXIV All Saints' Wake celebrations now - it's time for a Night of Devilry! 😈 https://t.co/iZo3Shw61x
Event ends November 4! pic.twitter.com/Gj6kf3Ecly
Final Fantasy 14 Online has kicked off its annual All Saints' Wake event.
At launch, #BlackOps6 will offer an exceptional arsenal of 33 different Weapons for players to build their favorite Loadouts 🔥— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 18, 2024
Let’s dive into into the gear 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xr4f6pU4Nf
There's a full-blown thread on the weapons you can expect to see in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as well as Perks and Scorestreaks and such.
Receive special Pokémon as Mystery Gifts for completing specific Pokédexes!— Pokémon (@Pokemon) October 18, 2024
If you complete your Paldea Pokédex, Kitakami Pokédex, and Blueberry Pokédex from #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜, you’ll receive a Shiny Meloetta in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME!
🔗:… pic.twitter.com/R0IltCDBLA
Pokemon Home now has a new Guidebook feature and it'll give you a chance to pick up some special Pokemon through the Mystery Gifts feature.
And make sure you're keeping up on the latest card reveals for Hearthstone: The Great Dark Beyond. Check out the new Death Knight cards!
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Today in Bubbletron
Be sure to play Bubbletron today!
Elmo is your friend
Elmo is here to listen. Elmo loves you, Mr. Andrew Garfield! ❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/rW86tR5Gof— Elmo (@elmo) October 18, 2024
Andrew Garfield opens up to Elmo.
But, holes!
October 18, 2024
This is like that episode of The Simpsons where Springfield got trashed, so everyone just moved the entire town up the highway.
PG Spray
Al Roker had Snoop Dogg do the weather forecast for weed related towns 🔥🤣 pic.twitter.com/R12PKZSTic— ☠️Daddy Bones☠️ (@UpBeatSkeletor) October 17, 2024
Bow wow wow...
Nothing but the Hotfix
Special thanks to the Games Done Quick team! Disaster Relief Done Quick successfully raised $45,191 for Direct Relief, which will continue aiding victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
This week in Shaqnews
A Career Ending 2k Injury is CRAZY 😂🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/nntw5vDMp1— 300k Tray (@TraySold) October 17, 2024
They call him The Big ACL Tear.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Bryan Danielson's full-time career is over. Can anybody stop the Mox World Order?
Also, shoutout to the new theme music for new AEW signee Shelton Benjamin, done by friend of Shacknews Mega Ran!
Tonight in video game music
The Super Guitar Bros. have released a new album covering the best tracks from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for October! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!
